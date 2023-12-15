The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen impressively over the past three months, fueled by optimism that a spot Bitcoin ETF could finally be approved in the US after years of rejection by the SEC.

After this incident occurred, the popular AI system ChatGPT has issued a bold prediction for Bitcoin, which has surprised many investors.

Additionally, the AI ​​model also highlighted the new presale crypto Bitcoin ETF token (BTCETF) as an altcoin that could take advantage of the hype surrounding the spot crypto fund getting approved.

Bitcoin remains bullish as SEC Chairman hints at imminent ETF approval

The price of Bitcoin has surged more than 61% since October due to growing optimism that the SEC could give the green light to a Spot BTC ETF.

Such an ETF would allow mainstream investors to easily invest in Bitcoin without holding the cryptocurrency directly, leading to the potential for significant new inflows.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler recently indicated that the agency is taking a “fresh look” at spot BTC ETF proposals following a court decision overturning the regulator’s rejection of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust.

Although Gensler did not directly say that the SEC was softening its stance, his comments suggest that they may now be more open to approval.

The crypto market seems to agree with price increases in recent weeks.

Although nothing is guaranteed yet, Gensler emphasized investor protection as the SEC’s main priority when evaluating new crypto-focused funds.

Still, if the ETF is approved as early as 2024, as some analysts predict, it could help fuel a new bullish cycle for Bitcoin.

ChatGPT forecasts $100k Bitcoin in 2024 based on ETF approval hopes

Popular AI model ChatGPT has released a bold prediction that the price of Bitcoin could surge in 2024 if the SEC approves a spot BTC ETF.

ChatGPT analyzed that ETFs could pave the way for major institutional investment in Bitcoin, providing easier access for investors currently hampered by the lack of traditional market vehicles.

It adds that previous regulatory approvals, such as the launch of CME Bitcoin futures, have led to significant price rallies.

Market sentiment is already optimistic amid ETF rumors and the 2024 Bitcoin halving expected to push the crypto into a broader bull market, ChatGPT sees conditions aligning for BTC to eventually reach the $100,000 milestone .

According to the AI ​​model, the influx of institutional capital and increased mainstream adoption by ETFs could act as catalysts to push the price of Bitcoin to new all-time highs.

Which other cryptocurrencies is ChatGPT bullish on?

While most of the discussion is around Bitcoin, ChatGPT also expressed optimism about smaller altcoins.

One such altcoin that has caught the attention of AI models is the Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF), a brand new ERC-20 token that aims to expose traders to the buzz around spot crypto ETFs.

ChatGPT believes Bitcoin ETF token is poised to ride the approval wave in 2024

The Bitcoin ETF token links its tokenomics directly to real-world ETF milestones – 25% of its total supply is destroyed when major events occur.

This deflation mechanism reduces the circulating supply, while attractive staking rewards incentivize holding.

The presale of Bitcoin ETF tokens has already raised over $4.1 million, indicating substantial investor enthusiasm.

Once the presale ends, BTCETF will be launched on DEXs like Uniswap, where a 5% tax on transactions will remove even more tokens from circulation.

These attractive features have helped bring the Bitcoin ETF token into the public eye, with BTCETF now ranked number one on CoinSniper.com.

Given the enthusiasm towards BTCETF, ChatGPT estimates that the token could rise dramatically if the spot Bitcoin ETF is approved.

ChatGPT believes that strong pre-sale demand and deflationary tokens could drive the price higher due to scarcity and speculation.

If market sentiment remains bullish following ETF approval, BTCETF could be well positioned to capitalize.

Thus, ChatGPT estimates that BTCETF could reach $0.02 to $0.05 per token – an upside of approximately 3x to 8x from pre-sale prices.

With an innovative design tied to the ongoing ETF saga, the Bitcoin ETF token seems poised for an eventful 2024.

