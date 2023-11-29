ChatGPT makes it easy to apply for a job – that’s the challenge

It’s been almost a year since OpenAI’s ChatGPT came out. In that time, there has been a lot of excitement and brainstorming about how generative artificial intelligence tools like chatbots could change work as we know it. Let’s start with how we get that job.

A survey by ResumeBuilder this year found that nearly half of job seekers were already using ChatGPT to create resumes and cover letters. And those who did interview received interviews at a higher rate.

This trend sounds like a win for job candidates, but it could further complicate the recruiting process in which bots already play a large and sometimes problematic role.

Cybersecurity engineer Evan Lutz is one of the proponents of using chatbots to assist job seekers. On a TikTok channel with 35,000 followers, he shares a simple formula that he says can help anyone get a high-paying tech job.

“I tell people if you do it right, you can get to a starting salary of $90,000 a year in 90 days,” said Lutz, who has a Substack newsletter with about 20,000 paying subscribers. And he offers an $8,000 boot camp on his own. Experience jumping from a job teaching high school math to a cybersecurity career in 2019.

Once job seekers receive the requisite certification, he advises them to build a solid resume and apply for at least 1,000 jobs. So you can see how important it would be to automate some of that process.

“Everyone is trying to make the least impactful thing they can do to look the most impactful,” Lutz said. ChatGPT’s tendency to embellish may come in handy there.

For example, it could turn my career as a public radio journalist into an ideal fit for what I think would be a job with a fun feature: professional wine and spirits buyer.

After receiving such a list, Lutz instructed me to copy the entire thing and paste it into ChatGPT.

“And then say, ‘Give me tips specifically about how to get this job,’” he said.

Here’s a sample of what this bot came up with:

“The next step would be ‘Let me write a resume that will maximize my chances of getting an interview for this job,’” Lutz said. Then, he recommended asking ChatGPT to write my cover letter, come up with questions I would like to ask in the interview, and suggest the best way to answer those questions.

But this strategy can definitely backfire.

Fatema Mirza is a career coach who occasionally uses ChatGPT with clients. But when she was recruiting for a customer service position for her company, CareerTuners, she said some AI users were easy to pick out “because they accidentally copied their signals into the answers as well.”

This included one applicant who pasted a comment that turned into an insult. “He called the chatbot stupid,” Mirza said. “Like, ‘No, idiot, you need to blah blah blah.’ “Obviously he wasn’t hired.”

Even when people use chatbots conscientiously, bots make it so easy to apply for 1,000 jobs at once that it can be hard for an employer to narrow down the candidates, human resources firm said Thomas Wick, technology recruiting and consulting specialist at Robert Half. “More and more candidates are applying,” he said.

Some employers have added steps to verify applicants’ skills in real time, such as asking the candidate to demonstrate problem-solving on a whiteboard.

“They’re looking for these kinds of checks and balances to make sure this is a real person, this is actually their background and they can actually do the job,” Vick said.

More AI is likely to be involved in solving recruitment challenges raised by AI, according to Harvard Business School professor Joseph Fuller, who co-leads the school’s Managing the Future of Work initiative.

“You get this kind of spy-versus-spy war,” he said, describing how applicants and employers are increasing their use of technology.

Many companies already use algorithmic applicant tracking systems to filter resumes. The marketplace’s parent organization, American Public Media Group, uses one – UKG.

Fuller said some employers are expanding into chatbot interviews or automated skills and personality assessments. This type of AI tool can make the hiring process more objective and efficient, but “it works against someone who is an outlier in any case.”

Like a seasoned journalist who might actually turn out to be a great wine taster? I’ll tell my bot to call your bot!

A lot is happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.

You trust the marketplace to give you insight into world events and how it affects you in a fact-based, accessible way. We rely on your financial support to keep this possible.

Your donation today powers the independent journalism you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain the marketplace so we can report on the things that matter to you.

Source: www.marketplace.org