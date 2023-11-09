ChatGPT is not where real generic AI innovation lies

ChatGPT’s success has been both a blessing and a curse for technology leaders. On the one hand, it has opened the world’s eyes to the limitless potential of generic AI, increased investment for underfunded R&D teams and pushed the technology to the top of boardroom agendas. On the other hand, it has pushed other important AI and technology projects out of the way, hoarded resources from elsewhere to foster a desperate game of competitive catch-up, and potentially created a massive compliance timebomb that could May be closed at any time.

In short, ChatGPT has become a distraction. Most visionary and innovative businesses were already experimenting with or implementing AI, often with great success. The point is that a lot of AI innovations aren’t always very obvious or sexy. Automating and optimizing an important but mundane process may improve operational efficiency and contribute to the end result, but it is unlikely to grab the same headlines as a language model capable of performing reliably on a difficult test.

As ChatGPIT fever took hold, it seemed like every business was racing to get their generic AI news out before the competition. And with good reason – analysis shows that businesses in the S&P 500 that mentioned AI during earnings calls had their share price outperform those that did not. Chances are that the driving forces behind these companies’ AI announcements were accelerated timelines, some all-nighters and, importantly, redirected efforts that were busy elsewhere.

Great news for stock price. This is not so good for innovation strategies that now require another layer of scrutiny.

competitive disadvantage

The irony is that even though generative AI is theoretically available to everyone through chat interfaces or a simple API and a credit card number, not everyone has understood the urgency or the most beneficial way to use this technology. Opportunities are being missed because although businesses understand that they need to adopt GenAI to remain competitive, many fail to actually perform well.

It could be argued that organizations are currently wasting thousands of hours of strategy, R&D and product development time in these platforms – especially without robust mechanisms for governance and sharing learning – effectively. Draining your teams’ valuable innovation resources.

Don’t get me wrong, ChatGPT is an extremely useful tool that can provide many efficiency and productivity benefits. It has the potential to transform a wide range of processes, such as improving customer support, speeding up content creation or serving as a lightning-fast research assistant. And as a “Starter for 10”, all companies should be using it, or some other form of Generative AI. But when everyone has access to the same tools, it’s no longer a competitive advantage over using a search engine in the late 90s. Being an early adopter may give you an edge, but any advantages will soon become ubiquitous.

The true potential of generative AI can only be unlocked by using it to enhance and accelerate the specific competencies that exist within any company. No one knows your business better than you, and your proprietary intelligence in the form of your organization’s data is far more valuable than any off-the-shelf generative AI product. By incorporating industry-specific data to create unique LLMs and apps, businesses will benefit from highly-relevant industry information, uniquely relevant and aligned with their business strategy and priorities.

We are already seeing this happening in the wild.

Made to measure vs pegged

Law and accountancy firms around the world are using the generative AI platform Harvey to perform contract analysis, due diligence, litigation and regulatory compliance. PwC has gone a step further and in March announced a partnership with Harvey to train its proprietary AI models that isolate company-specific data. Similarly, Mondelez International, owner of Cadbury and Oreos, created its own generative AI app that can suggest and refine new recipes for researchers searching for new products consumers will love.

Of course, differentiation is an important motivation for developing or adopting a customized LLM, but security and IP protection is a far more important issue. Earlier this year, Samsung revealed that confidential data, including source code and meeting notes, was compromised by employees who fed company data into ChatGPAT. Since ChatGPT treats any input as training data, any business using the tool runs the risk of inadvertently leaking sensitive information to other users. As a general rule, free tools provide a poor level of data protection, which is something everyone should pay attention to.

Eager to address these issues, OpenAI has since launched ChatGPT Enterprise, a play at making its flagship product more palatable to businesses. Although it claims to provide better control over privacy, there is also the additional issue of data being stored and managed in the US which could cause problems for UK and European organizations.

use responsibly

However, practitioners will be well aware that it takes time to implement an AI tool and train a particular LLM, whereas ChatGPT is available now. They may also be aware that employees are already using generative AI tools in their work in some capacity and controlling it is a futile task.

Instead of burying your head in the sand, leaving yourself open to the risks of being pounced on by competitors or careless use, an attitude of ‘responsible use’ should guide you. A blanket ban on generative AI tools is unlikely to succeed, so allowing some carefully vetted apps is a good start to reducing most user-related risks.

Developing clear employee guidelines for responsible use also requires careful consultation with legal and data protection teams. At this stage, with a view to implementation once your custom solution is ready, do not take any shortcuts on governance and oversight of AI. Bad habits are hard to break, and practices that reinforce responsible use of AI tools that place responsibility on employees should be established as early as possible.

The next few years will see massive change in businesses across all industry sectors. Organizations that strategically invest in AI and data to deliver long-term growth and value will outperform those chasing short-term profits. That being said, the exploration of generative AI tools should not be ignored, especially if they stand to make a real contribution to efficiency and productivity.

Finding the right balance for your organization is a challenge, and you can’t get there by waiting for the solution to come to you. Like any search engine or chatbot, you only get the right answers when you ask the right questions. And you can reach the right question only by asking a few wrong questions first.

