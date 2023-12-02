The popularity of ChatGPT has already caused some Upwork and Fiverr freelancers to lose their earnings.

Freelancers who complete writing-related tasks have seen some of the biggest impacts.

there are still ways Freelancers will get success In the era of AI.

Last year, record 39% American workforce worked freelance , according to freelance platform Upwork. But this year, due to the increasing popularity of ChatGPT, some of their jobs are in danger.

A paper published in July by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis and New York University examined what November 2022 would look like. Rollout of generative AI tool ChatGPT The earnings of Upwork freelancers were affected. Key finding: Freelancers whose work was most exposed to AI earned 5% less in April 2023 than before that chatbot was released. Additionally, the researchers said that workers who focused on writing-related tasks were most affected.

It is not that only Upwork freelancers are earning less. Sheraz Shaukat is an Australia-based freelancer who provides various writing services fiber platform Said that the demand for their work has decreased due to tools like ChatGPT.

“The impact on our earnings is huge, and honestly, in a negative sense,” he told Business Insider. He said he’s seen some freelancers’ earnings drop from about $2,500 to $3,000 a month to about $1,000 today.

Shaukat is among many workers around the world who are keeping an eye on how the AI ​​boom will impact their jobs in the coming years. Generic AI tools like ChatGPT may rise Automation will expose millions of jobs and forced many American workers change business In the next decade.

Oxford economist Carl Benedict Frey told Business Insider that freelance workers, who are often narrowly specialized, may be the workers at “greatest risk of automation.”

“If you’re just doing copy editing, translation or web design, generative AI is more capable of being a replacement for you than if you’re part of a larger organization or team where you perform multiple tasks,” he said.

Since AI tools make it easier for companies’ in-house employees perform some work tasks Mark Murrow, an expert on technology and workforce development and policy director at the Brookings Institution, told Business Insider that demand for some types of freelance work could decline.

“In many settings, chatGPT can be a freelancer and have very few freelance jobs,” he said, adding that this dynamic can work in “high exposure” professions like marketing, media, writing and advertising.

How freelance writers can succeed in the age of AI

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Some freelancers have found work as AI content editors, which often involves editing, fact-checking, and giving a human touch to clients’ AI-generated content. Between May and October, Fiverr saw searches for freelancers with AI-content-editing skills in the US increase by more than 7,000% compared to the previous six-month period, according to a report from the company.

Other freelancers have found ways to continue producing valuable original content in the age of AI.

Ben Baker, a 56-year-old part-time freelance writer, covers events, interprets court rulings and rulings, and does product reviews. He told Business Insider that he has continued to increase his freelance earnings because much of his work requires expertise that AI doesn’t have.

“AI can tell you what the court decided,” he said, giving an example of his work. “It can’t tell you how that decision might be applied to different situations.”

Baker said he gets about one-third of his gigs through freelance platforms like Fiverr and the rest through direct contacts he’s developed with online publications. She has some advice for other freelance writers: bring life to your writing, showcase your expertise, and involve real people in your content as much as possible.

“It’s hard to compete with AI if you’re going head-to-head,” he said. “You have to find something it can’t do.”

Are you a freelancer whose earnings have been impacted by the rise of generative AI like ChatGPT – for better or worse? If yes, and you are willing to share details about your salary, contact this reporter [email protected] ,

