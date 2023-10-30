ChatGPT for career growth? Praktica launches AI-based career coaching and mentorship. techcrunch

Can an AI become your teacher? This is what a startup called Praktica believes. The company, which evolved from a marketplace for one-on-one executive coaching, has now launched an AI system built on top of an existing knowledge base, developed over years spent working with a large group of human coaches . The resulting AI chatbot experience acts as a personal workplace advisor and coach that helps professionals hone their skills across a dozen different disciplines, including management, strategy, sales, personal development, growth, customer success, marketing, data, design, finance, Can help in improving. even more.

Originally co-founded in January 2020 by former Thinkific head of product (who exited Chegg) Dave Whitmore and former Dropbox engineering manager, Andy Schaff, Praktica initially launched with a traditional executive coaching marketplace focused on providing consistent coaching throughout your career. Dealt with the problem of upskilling.

“We both became executive coaches,” explains Whitmore. “Andy and I both got involved… I trained the product managers and Andy trained the engineers,” he says.

Later that year, the site grew by adding a marketplace for other executive coaches, and today it still offers 250 human coaches in domain-specific expertise. 90% of that business is B2B – that is, selling Practica’s services to employers. That business is also now profitable on an operating basis.

However, the founders realized that pricing prevented people from accessing its services.

“The average hourly price was $200 an hour and the hourly price varied depending on the person being coached and the seniority level of the coach… If you coached for an entire year, the average person who Coaching Costs Coaching costs about $3,000 a year, Whittemore said. “That cost is a barrier and that’s what led us to AI coaching,” he adds.

The idea was to take what they had learned through personal one-on-one coaching and combine it with AI technology. Over the years, he had learned what makes coaching relationships successful and this helped him understand how to build one around and on top of an LLM. Their knowledge base includes a large amount of publicly available learning materials, ranging from blog posts to conference talks, videos to podcasts to books and more, designed to provide hands-on instruction in hundreds of different skills across a variety of subjects. Selected and curated.

Of course, many websites today are blocking AI web crawlers because they don’t want to be aggregated into AI chatbot experiences. So we asked if there was any concern that some of these sites where the materials were found would do the same. But unlike ChatGPT or some other AI chatbots, Practica says it focuses on directing its users to the sources where the content comes from, not just providing answers. This results in increased traffic to the publisher or content provider it indexes and refers to.

That said, the company has not yet made any formal licensing arrangements with its educational source providers – some of which may be as simple as an engineer’s helpful blog post, or someone writing that they have a manager. As to how the challenges were overcome.

Additionally, in terms of the AI ​​models under the hood, the goal is to be vendor-agnostic and focus only on the application layer on top of that – meaning Praktica is not competing directly with companies like OpenAI or Google, But instead, be able to work with them.

The team tells TechCrunch that to train its professional users, the company uses a technique called Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) to match the best learning resources to a given learner’s situation. The AI ​​coach explains what’s in the sources it finds and why they’re helpful – just like a human coach. It cites sources and encourages the user to read them as “homework”.

Practica’s use of third-party content is more of a curated search engine rather than machine learning model training. But AI is coaching.

That part of the AI ​​methodology blends together several coaching tools, including instruction, querying for context, detecting current challenges in the learner’s job to use as learning material, matching the learner’s career goals. Including mapping learning progress and celebrating wins along the way. It finds appropriate content, organizes those content insights into a list that the user can interact with, and adds notes that you can refer to later.

Plus, unlike today’s generalized AI chatbots, Practica’s AI remembers the learner’s history so it can build on their skills as they continue to use the service.

“You can have generalized system instructions, but it’s not really going to remember what it needs to know about you from one session to the next,” says Whitmore, comparing Practica to a general-purpose AI chatbot. “We try to be very intentional about it…we remember how you’re developing over time so we can continue to coach really well – the same way a human coach does.”

The system has been in private testing since July this year and is now opening up to individual learners for between $10 to $20 per user, per month. (A “Team” version for employers is also in limited testing.)

At this price point, Practica hopes to make executive coaching more accessible.

“We’re optimistic that this is really going to expand executive coaching,” says Whitmore. Referring to the company’s human coaching services, he says, “Our hope is that we’ll get more people to touch it at the AI ​​coaching level, and learn how effective executive coaching is and therefore upgrade to the premium product. Are happening.”

Praktica has raised $1.5 million in external funding across two rounds in 2021 and 2022, before shifting to AI-based coaching. Both rounds were led by Script Capital and included over 40 individual angel investors, many of whom were leaders in the domains where the company focuses its coaching.

Source: techcrunch.com