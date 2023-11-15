ChatGPT closes doors to new customers as usage grows

Huge demand has forced ChatGPT to turn away customers Nurfoto via Getty Images

OpenAI has placed a temporary ban on new sign-ups for ChatGPT Plus following a surge in demand for the service.

ChatGPT Plus, $20 per month, is the premium version of the now infamous chatbot. It includes a number of additional features, including the recently added GPT-personalized chatbot that focuses on a specific task, like teaching you how to play chess or negotiating better business deals.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claims that the increase in usage of the service since the launch of GPT and other new features announced at the recent developer conference has forced the company to take action.

“We are temporarily pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups,” Altman tweetedAdding a sad face emoji to your message.

“The increase in usage after Dayday has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience. You can still sign up within the app to be notified when subscriptions reopen.

chatgpt server failure

There has been a definite increase in server failures in the last fortnight since the launch of GPT. Several times over the past few days, the service has failed to complete replies on my ChatGPT Plus account, attributed to a network error.

Many other users have complained of similar problems on social media. “Chatgpt has been overloaded since last one week,” wrote user X. petri kuitinen,

“This can cause a number of different things to fail within a reasonable timeout [sic] And instead of getting the proper error message, we get ‘something went wrong’. What does it mean to not provide a more descriptive error message?”

Others have made similar complaints and have reverted to older versions of ChatGPT to keep the service running smoothly. “Is ChatGPT slow for you? ‘Network error’ is getting too many?” wrote rob jackson on x,

“I have been switching back from ChatGPT-4 to ChatGPT-3.5 for the past few days. this is dinner [sic] Fast and often quite good (at least until GPT-4 and CustomGPTs take out the growing/scaling pain).

One of the advantages of paying for a ChatGPT Plus subscription is considered to be guaranteed availability, the free version of the chatbot is often unavailable at times of peak demand. OpenAI is apparently hoping to head off customer unrest by preventing the influx of new customers from hampering performance.

OpenAI needs new investment

The decision to close the doors to new customers comes just days after Altman gave an interview footIn which he acknowledged that the company needed new investment to pay for ChatGPT’s extremely high costs of operations and training.

Altman said he expects long-term partner Microsoft to continue investing in OpenAI, with the software giant already having invested $10 billion in the AI ​​firm.

“There’s a long way to go, and a lot of calculations to do between here and AGI…the training costs are huge,” Altman said. footReferring to the concept of artificial general intelligence (AGI), where AI capabilities match and surpass those of humans.