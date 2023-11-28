ChatGPT and child safety: how tech leaders can bridge the gap

Patricia Thyne, CEO personal ai,

Since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, companies have been rushing to deploy their own versions of generative AI tools — sometimes integrating them into existing products that are used by children and teens. For example, the experimental integration of an AI chatbot into Snapchat – a messenger app popular among teens (and which has just been issued a preliminary enforcement notice by the UK Information Commissioner) – was used by more than 109 million children between the ages of 13 and 17. exposes. This chatbot every day. Additionally, in the free version of the app, the AI ​​chatbot is, by default, the first friend in everyone’s conversation list.

Thus, these children and adolescents unwittingly become test subjects of technologies whose risks have not been fully studied and understood, let alone mitigated. Building on my previous article focused on plagiarism and cyberbullying, I explore the risks of misinformation and age-inappropriate advice, what the tech industry can do to address these risks and why this matters from a privacy regulation perspective. keeps.

Misinformation and disinformation

Three characteristics of generative AI increase the problem and potential for harm arising from misinformation and disinformation. One is the spontaneity and incredible efficiency of content creation, and the other is the well-polished and official-sounding look of the output, whether ChatGPT is playing fast and loose with reality or being exact as the truth.

Third, Generative AI has the ability to appear human, create emotional connections, and become a trusted friend in a way a traditional search engine never could. This is because ChatGPT’s output appears clearly human in its conversational style, as it mimics the input on which it was trained. This input includes chat history on Reddit, imaginary conversations from books and what not. In combination, these three features can substantially increase the likelihood that the output produced by ChatGPT will be taken to be sound information.

Here’s what the tech industry can do to avoid misinformation and disinformation:

Real-time fact-checking and grounding: A viable solution to increasing the credibility of generic AI could be the development of models that incorporate real-time fact-checking and grounding. Grounding in this context refers to linking AI-generated information to valid and reliable data sources. The goal is to provide real-time credibility assessment along with generated content, thereby reducing the spread of misinformation. Implementation could be as follows: As the AI ​​system generates or receives information, it cross-references the content against a series of trusted databases, trusted news organizations or curated fact repositories to confirm its accuracy .

Transparency Label: Similar to food labeling, technology companies can implement tags that reflect the nature of the material produced. For example, “AI-generated advice” or “unverified information” tags might be useful. This may counter the perception of a human being being treated and encourage increased scrutiny.

age-inappropriate advice

As Center for Humane Technology co-founder Aza Raskin and others have demonstrated, even when a chatbot is informed that a conversation partner is underage, this information can quickly may be ignored, and the conversation may take the form of advice on how to hide the smell of alcohol and marijuana from the user’s parents.

The tech industry can respond to the risk of age-inappropriate advice by implementing effective age-verification tools. Currently, although OpenAI limits access to ChatGPT to users over the age of 18, setting up an account requires only access to a (potentially fake) date of birth and an active phone number. In fact, this was one of the reasons for the temporary ban on ChatGPT in Italy in April.

Here’s how to do it better:

Multifactor Authentication: In addition to date of birth, a more secure system might employ two or three additional verification steps, such as privacy-preserving facial recognition or legal documentation checks.

Parental Approval: The system can directly link a child’s account to a parent’s account, allowing parents to control what the child can access, which can add an extra layer of security.

Dynamic Age-Gating: The technology can be customized to offer different levels of access depending on the verified age of the user. Content can be filtered or modified by age group, offering a more nuanced interaction.

Frequent Re-verification: Instead of a one-time verification process, the system can be designed to verify a user’s age repeatedly.

Note that Utah recently passed legislation requiring social media companies to implement age verification. This law will come into effect in March 2024.

Why this matters from a privacy regulatory perspective

As it concerns many digital services provided directly to children, the consent of minors is only valid if given or authorized by parental authority in accordance with Art. 8. Other privacy laws are even stricter and require parental approval Any Processing of children’s personal data, such as section 14 of Law 25 of Quebec.

In practice, this consent requirement may be difficult to enforce, as it is not immediately clear in all cases whether the personal data relates to children, including those originally scraped from the Internet to train ChatGPT. Also includes data, which is provided by a signal. Registered account with OpenAI.

These regulatory requirements and the difficulties associated with obtaining valid consent from children emphasize the need for technological solutions to prevent the collection of personal information from children and protect them from the risks arising from interactions with AI.

conclusion

The concerns raised in my previous article and this article are not new, but they deserve to be addressed, and critically, as we showed how they are heightened in the context of children’s use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT. Are.

