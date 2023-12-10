ChatGPT accused of being ‘lazy’

Generative AI has seen an explosion of investment since ChatGPT’s launch last year SOPA Images/Getty Images

ChatGPT users say that working with bots is becoming more difficult.

Now, OpenAI is looking into reports that the bot is “lazy.”

ChatGPT has gained 1.7 billion users in the last year.

ChatGPT users are lamenting a recent situation in which an AI bot is asking them to do their work as if it’s their boss or something, prompting OpenAI to investigate.

The company announced Thursday that it is looking into reports that ChatGPT has begun rejecting users’ requests by asking them to complete tasks themselves or outright refusing to complete them — while Cabo There is a delay in returning emails from out of office.

OpenAI said via the ChatGPT account on X that it is seeking feedback on the model “becoming lazy”.

“We have not updated the model since November 11, and this was certainly not intentional,” the company wrote. “Model behavior can be unpredictable, and we’re looking into a fix.”

chatgpt It has been seen as a revolutionary tool for those who like to play solitaire while at work Outsourcing your tasks , Bots have created 1.7 billion users, on the assumption , since its launch in November last year. Research at that time has shown that chatgpt Helped some users become more efficient workers and allowed them to return more quality work.

But now, people are saying they’re getting sass from the bot they built Life becomes easier.

For example, Semaphore reported A startup founder tried to ask the bot for a list of days of the week up to May 5. He replied that he could not complete “the entire list”. When Business Insider tested it, ChatGPT provided detailed guidelines for calculating how many weeks existed between December 9 and May 5, and also provided an answer.

on reddit, Users complain About this laborious work Responding appropriately to tasks assigned to the ChatGPT by switching different signals until desired response is reached. several of complaints Chatter is focused on GPT’s ability to write code and wants the company to return to the original GPT model. Users also said that the quality of responses is also declining.

Employees have held one responsible for some of the issues in the past software bug , but OpenAI said Saturday it was still investigating user complaints. In a statement on X, she emphasized that the training process can result in different personalities for her models.

The company wrote, “Training chat models is not a clean industrial process. Even different training using the same dataset can produce models that differ in personality, writing style, denial behavior, evaluation performance, and even “that differ markedly in political bias.”

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

