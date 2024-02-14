ChatGPIT vs Copilot: Which AI Chatbot is Better for You?



Since ChatGPT was launched in November 2022, AI chatbots have been the talk of the internet. Chatbot’s capabilities to generate text, talk in a conversational manner, write code, and more created a huge demand for chatbots.

Naturally, seeing the massive success of ChatGPT, other companies rushed to compete in the generative AI field.

Shortly after the launch of ChatGPT, Microsoft announced the integration of AI into its Bing search engine, known at the time as Bing Chat, later renamed Copilot. Despite being designed for the same purpose, Copilot has some major differences from ChatGPT, the biggest difference being free access to the entire Internet.

So, which chatbot should you reach for? We’ve compared ChatGPT (free version) and Copilot to help make your decision easier.

You should use ChatGPT if…



1. You want to experience the promotion for yourself

ChatGPT has been the leading AI chatbot since its launch and has served as the blueprint for many AI chatbot spinoffs that have entered the field since then.

As a result, it enjoys the highest name recognition and popularity. The publicity is well deserved. ChatGPT is a very capable chatbot that can provide insight and assistance on a variety of topics, including technical areas like writing and coding.

ChatGPT is currently free to use and open to everyone. So, if you’re curious about how an AI chatbot can benefit you, you might as well try out one that has just started booming – and find out what you like and need in a chatbot assistant.

2. You want clarity on topics or events ahead of 2021

ChatGPT was trained on the entire web before 2021. So, if you have any questions about topics or events that occurred before in 2021, ChatGPT will be able to provide you with a thorough, interactive response that covers all of your questions.

This ability can be especially useful when you need clarity on an established topic you’re learning or researching, such as a historical event or scientific term. ChatGPT can explain a topic thoroughly like a teacher. The best part is that, unlike a tutor, ChatGPT is available at all times (except when it’s at capacity) and able to answer as many of your questions as you want.

Your input prompts are also not limited to standard search engine entries but can include specific math and coding prompts, and in that case, the chatbot’s knowledge base is not a factor.

ChatGPT offers a plug-in that allows it to search the Internet for the latest information. However, this feature is limited to ChatGPT Plus, which costs $20 per month. However, note that web search in ChatGPT is powered by Bing (the search tool), not Copilot (generative AI). So when ChatGPT Plus needs to search the web, it uses Bing.

3. You want long, in-depth responses

In our testing experience, ChatGPT provides the most in-depth responses compared to competing chatbots, including Copilot.

For example, if you ask ChatGPT to ask “What is life?” As you ask a fill-in-the-blank question, the chatbot will provide you with several paragraphs explaining different aspects and explanations of the concept.

When you plug that same question into Microsoft’s chatbot, all you get is a four-sentence answer:

Life is a complex concept with various definitions, but generally, it is recognized as a state that differentiates living organisms from inorganic objects and dead organisms. It is characterized by growth, reproduction, functional activity, and the capacity for continuous change before death. Life consists of a variety of biological processes and phenomena, including metabolism, growth, adaptation, and response to stimuli. Philosophically, life can also refer to the lived experience, vitality, and vigor that animate beings exhibit.

In addition to answering questions more thoroughly than other chatbots, ChatGPT has no query caps unlike Copilot, putting no limits on your curiosity. The query cap for Copilot is vague and when you ask the chatbot it says, “While I can’t provide the exact number as it may vary, it is designed to ensure that the conversation is productive and meaningful.” yes.”

No matter how many follow-up questions you have, ChatGPT will answer them all with in-depth answers.

You should use Copilot’s AI-powered search if…

1. You want free information about current events

If you have a question related to current events, Copilot is your go-to chatbot.

To generate answers, Copilot indexes the entire web. As a result, the chatbot has access to the latest events, stories, and research when you ask your question.

Like ChatGPT, Copilot will provide human-like, conversational responses to answer your questions. This skill can be especially helpful in answering questions about current news. We’ve all heard something in the news that left us with follow-up questions – and this is where CoPilot can shine.

As mentioned above, Copilot is also being used to power ChatGPAT search, giving it access to current events. However, access to this feature currently requires a paid subscription to ChatGPT Plus. For that reason, Copilot’s AI-powered search remains the best chatbot for finding information about current events.

2. You want to verify your sources

A major concern with using ChatGPT is that you cannot verify the accuracy of its responses because it does not provide sources for its responses.

OpenAI has admitted in the past that ChatGPT is prone to hallucinations and inaccurate responses, after all, it is an AI model that is capable of making mistakes. CoPilot tries to solve that problem by providing sources.

When you ask a question in Copilot it will generate a response with footnotes that will take you back to the source from which it got the response. As soon as you click on the footnote, you will be taken directly to the web article in another tab.

This capability is especially useful when using chatbots for tasks where accuracy is important, such as workplace or educational delivery, research, or just for informal conversations in which you want to make sure you know what. what you’re talking about.

Asking CoPilot math questions will also give you complex mathematical expressions and their markup. These equations serve as sources for visual mathematics because they clearly demonstrate the origin of the answer.

The Quotes feature is now also available on ChatGPT through the new Copilot integration. However, a paid ChatGPT Plus subscription is required.

3. You want free access to OpenAI’s latest model – GPT-4

GPT-4 is the latest version of OpenAI’s language model system, which is more advanced and reliable than GPT-3.5, the large language model (LLM) on which the free version of ChatGPT runs.

There are only two ways to access GPT-4: ChatGPT Plus, which costs $20/month, and Copilot, which is free.

So, if you want to see what the latest model of OpenAI is without paying, Copilot is your only option. On the same day that OpenAI announced its latest language model, Microsoft revealed that, since its launch, Bing AI had been running on GPT-4.

