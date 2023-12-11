ChatGPIT throws shade at Grok, Elon Musk joins AI banter

Elon Musk’s AI platform, Grok, is causing quite a stir with a recent revelation. ChatGPT shared a screenshot where Grok responded to a prompt just like ChatGPT did, even omitting the mention of OpenAI, the brains behind ChatGPT. This has people again talking about the possibility that Grok could use OpenAI’s code, despite Musk previously denying such claims. The ongoing conversation reflects the curiosity and uncertainty revolving around the relationship between Grok and OpenAI.

Elon Musk quickly responded to ChatGPT’s post, suggesting that the similarity in responses may be because ChatGPT scraped data from its platform for training. Musk indicated that ChatGPT may have taken inspiration from Grok’s content, meaning that the similarity was not the result of Grok being trained on OpenAI’s code. This response adds another layer to the ongoing debate, with Musk offering an alternative explanation for the observed similarities.

Elon Musk is taking the feedback about Grok seriously and is actively engaging in both positive and negative comments. In one example, he responded with a laughing emoji to a user who shared smart responses from the AI ​​platform. The user further said that Grok is the best AI model ever. Musk’s activism on social media reflects his interest in the public’s perception of Grok and ongoing discussions about its capabilities.

chatgpt vs grok

ChatGPT and Grok, both relying on prompt-based frameworks, share similarities in their approach to generating responses. However, they differ in terms of access to real-time information and the circumstances surrounding their training data.

In the case of ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, the basic version works within the limitations of the information available as of 2021. Users wanting real-time data need to choose the Plus version, which comes at a cost. The model is designed to generate responses based on provided signals, with limitations on the novelty of the information it can provide.

However, after launch Grok faced scrutiny and controversy due to speculation that it may have been trained on OpenAI’s code. In response to these concerns, Grok followed XAI’s use case policy, restricting access to certain information.

This situation highlights the complexities and challenges associated with training large language models, especially when using data from the Web. It emphasizes the importance of transparency, addressing concerns promptly, and implementing corrective actions to ensure the reliability and integrity of AI models like Grok.

In the world of fancy tech talk, it looks like ChatGPT and Elon Musk’s Grok have had a bit of a spat. Chatgpt saw Grok responding in a way that sounded a lot like him and decided to poke fun at it. Elon Musk is not one to hold back, dismissing the suggestion that ChatGPT may have borrowed some of Grok’s content through data scraping. It’s like a high-tech version of “who said it first?” This little tussle gives us a glimpse of the competitive side of AI, letting us know that even these smart machines can have their share of playful banter. As we follow their back-and-forth, it makes us curious to know how these smart-talking machines are really learning and growing behind the scenes.

Source: www.sociobits.org