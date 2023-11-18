ChatGPIT maker OpenAI expels CEO Sam Altman

In a surprising turn of events, OpenAI, the visionary force behind the groundbreaking ChatGPT launched only a year ago, dropped a bomb on Friday. The company announced the sudden firing of CEO Sam Altman, a central figure in the AI ​​revolution, sending shockwaves through the tech world.

According to a company statement, a thorough review revealed that Altman consistently lacked transparency in his communications with the board, which hindered his ability to fulfill his responsibilities.

In response to this revelation, Mira Muratti, former Chief Technology Officer of OpenAI, has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer. As noted in the statement, OpenAI is actively searching for a permanent replacement.

Altman, who was a key figure in the founding of OpenAI as a non-profit research lab in 2015, found himself in the global spotlight last year as the charismatic face of OpenAI and the broader AI revolution, particularly in the wake of the sensational rise of ChatGPIT. with.

Despite the huge increase in public interest, Altman embarked on a world tour, where he became the focus of adoration, surrounded by a rapturous crowd of fans at a London show. However, his recent shocking dismissal from his position as CEO brings a sudden and dramatic twist to the story, leaving the future trajectory of both OpenAI and Altman hanging in doubt.

Shortly after OpenAI launched his blog, Altman wrote on X that he deeply appreciated his time at OpenAI, describing it as a transformative experience on a personal level and a potential contributor to positive changes in the world . His favorite aspect was collaborating with extremely talented individuals.

I loved my time at OpenAI. It was a little transformative for me personally and hopefully for the world. Most of all I liked working with such talented people. There will be more to say later about what lies ahead. – Sam Altman (@sama) 17 November 2023

The announcement revealed that Greg Brockman, co-founder of OpenAI along with Sam Altman and other notable figures in the AI ​​and technology industries, will step down from his position as chairman of the company’s board. This further underlines the magnitude of the changes taking place within OpenAI’s leadership structure.

After learning of today’s news, I sent this message to the OpenAI team: pic.twitter.com/8x39P0ejOM – Greg Brockman (@gdb) 18 November 2023

An OpenAI investor, who wished to remain anonymous due to incomplete information about the board’s concerns, said the statement made it clear how serious Altman’s alleged lack of candor was and that the change was likely to lead to people leaving. Can inspire. Since the launch of ChatGPIT last year, OpenAI and AI competitors such as Google and Meta have increased their competition for AI talent.

Microsoft, a key investor in OpenAI, which has poured billions of dollars into the company and helps supply processing power for its AI systems, said the change would not affect their partnership.

ChatGPT, Altman’s ouster and its impact on crypto

Meanwhile, Altman’s removal may not have a direct impact on the cryptocurrency market. Since OpenAI is a group of experts, engineers, and researchers, the choices of specific individuals usually fall within the scope of internal organizational dynamics.

Technological advancements, government regulations, consumer demand, and general economic trends are more likely to have an impact on the cryptocurrency market. The company OpenAI is free to continue improving and developing its technology with or without some people.

Still, if the dismissal of a key individual coincides with other major events, such as a change in the strategic direction of OpenAI or the development and funding of technologies like ChatGPT, it could have a major impact. How people view and trust an organization’s ability to come up with new ideas and keep its technology updated can indirectly influence how the market feels.

The crypto market is generally influenced by many different things. One person leaving a tech company probably won’t be the main cause of a market change. People who invest or trade cryptocurrencies usually pay more attention to changes in technology, regulations, development trends, and the overall economy.

