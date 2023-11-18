ChatGPIT-maker Open AI ousts co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, says he wasn’t ‘consistently candid’

SAN FRANCISCO — The board of ChatGate-maker Open AI said Friday it has ousted its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman following a review that found he “was not consistently clear in his communications” with the board.

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the artificial intelligence company said in a statement.

OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will take over as interim CEO, effective immediately, the company said, while it searches for a permanent replacement.

An OpenAI spokesperson declined to answer questions about what Altman’s alleged lack of candor was about. The statement said his behavior was hindering the board’s ability to carry out its responsibilities.

Altman, formerly of X, posted on Twitter on Friday: “I loved my time at OpenAI. It was a little transformative for me personally and hopefully for the world. Most of all I liked working with such talented people. “There will be more to say later about what lies ahead.”

There is a licensing and technology agreement between the Associated Press and OpenAI that allows OpenAI access to portions of the AP’s text archives.

Altman helped launch OpenAI as a non-profit research laboratory in 2015.

Last year, he came into the global spotlight as the face of OpenAI and the broader AI boom after ChatGPT burst into the public consciousness. While on world tour earlier this year, he was mobbed by fans at a show in London.

He has sat down with several heads of state to discuss the possibilities and dangers of AI. Just Thursday, he attended the CEO summit at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco, where OpenAI is based.

He predicted that AI “will be the biggest leap forward of any major technological revolution we have ever had.” But he also acknowledged the need for guardrails to protect humanity from the existential threat posed by technology.

As part of the changes announced Friday, OpenAI’s President and Board Chairman, Greg Brockman, will step down as Chairman of the Board, but will remain in his role at the company and report to the CEO. The statement provided no explanation for that change.

The company said its board includes OpenAI’s chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever, and three non-employees: Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

OpenAI’s major business partner, Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in the startup and helps provide the computing power to run its AI systems, said on Friday that the transition would not affect its relationship.

“We have a long-standing partnership with OpenAI and Microsoft is committed to Mira and her team as we bring this next era of AI to our customers,” an emailed statement from Microsoft said.

While not trained as an AI engineer, Altman, now 38, has been viewed as a Silicon Valley wizard since his early 20s. He was recruited in 2014 to lead the startup incubator YCombinator by its co-founder, venture capitalist Paul Graham.

“Sam is one of the smartest people I know, and understands startups probably better than anyone else, including me,” Graham said in his 2014 announcement that Altman would become president of the incubator. Graham said at the time that Altman was “one of those rare people who manages to be frighteningly effective and yet fundamentally altruistic.”

OpenAI began as a nonprofit when it launched in December 2015 with financial backing from Tesla CEO Elon Musk and others. Its stated purpose was “to advance digital intelligence in the manner most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unrestricted by the need to generate financial returns.”

This changed in 2018 when it incorporated Open AI LP, a profitable business, and transferred almost all of its employees to the business, shortly after releasing its first generation of GPT large language models for generating paragraphs of readable text. done. Around the same time, Musk, who had co-chaired its board with Altman, resigned from the board in order to eliminate “potential future conflict for Elon” due to Tesla’s work on building the startup’s automated driving system. can do.

While OpenAI’s board has preserved its nonprofit governance structure, the startup it oversees has sought to leverage its technology by tailoring its popular chatbot to business customers.

At his first developer conference last week, Altman was the keynote speaker showcasing a vision for the future of AI agents that can help people with a variety of tasks. A few days later, they announced that the company would have to stop new subscriptions to its premium version of ChatGPT because it had reached capacity.

Forrester analyst Rowan Curran said Altman’s departure, “though sudden”, does not reflect problems in OpenAI’s business.

Curran said, “This appears to be a case of an executive change that was about issues with the individual in question, not with the underlying technology or business.”

Associated Press business writers Halleluia Hadero in New York, Kelvin Chan in London and Michael Liedtke and David Hamilton in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Matt O’Brien, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com