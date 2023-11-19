ChatGPIT founder Sam Altman hails sensational return to OpenAI after shock ouster

Sam Altman at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Thursday – Eric Risberg/AP

The founder of chat giant OpenAI was on the verge of a surprise return as chief executive on Sunday night, two days after being fired in a dispute over the future of the tech giant.

Sam Altman is believed to be considering whether to return as chief executive following attempts to reinstate him, while company directors on Friday night came out strongly against their decision to sack Mr Altman. After the reaction he was considering resigning.

Investors and employees rallied behind Mr. Altman, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and has led the company since 2019, following his dismissal by the board on Friday night.

Mr Altman, 38, has helped turn the company into one of the world’s most valuable start-ups and become one of Silicon Valley’s most high-profile figures.

His return would cap a notable power struggle at the start-up, which is at the forefront of the artificial intelligence movement and is backed by billions of dollars from Microsoft.

Employees were told on Saturday night that OpenAI was “optimistic” about bringing Mr Altman back. Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, investors were already proposing new board members, including former Salesforce co-chief executive and Twitter president Brett Taylor.

Microsoft, which has invested $13bn (£10bn) in OpenAI, saw its shares fall on Friday night after Mr Altman’s dismissal became public. Its Chief Executive Satya Nadella has thrown his support behind Mr Altman, along with other investors including venture capital fund Thrive, which was in the process of leading a large purchase of the employee’s shares.

A series of OpenAI employees, including Ms. Muratti, publicly expressed their support for Mr. Altman over the weekend, all posting heart emojis in response to Mr. Altman’s tweet.

I love you all. Today was a strange experience in many ways. But the unexpected thing is that it is almost as if you are reading your own eulogy while you are alive. The flow of love is amazing. One solution: Go tell your friends how great you think they are. – Sam Altman (@sama) 18 November 2023

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said: “The growing consensus in Silicon Valley and Wall Street is that the days are numbered for this four-person board and Altman will return to OpenAI and ultimately Microsoft. [will be] “is in an even stronger position to control the strategic direction of OpenAI.”

According to the technology news website The Information, the company’s chief strategy officer Jason Kwon told employees that OpenAI is “optimistic” it can bring back Mr. Altman and Mr. Brockman.

OpenAI’s six-person board said Friday night that it “no longer has confidence in it.” [Mr Altman’s] ability to continue leading OpenAI,” he was blindsided by immediately firing him over a video call and removing Mr. Altman’s ally, Chairman Greg Brockman, from the board.

The company said Mr. Altman “was not consistently clear in his communications with the board, hindering his ability to carry out his responsibilities” and replaced him with Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati.

The dismissal has since been reported as the result of a disagreement with chief scientist Ilya Sutskever over Mr Altman’s increasingly commercial plans, contrary to the company’s non-profit ethos.

Mr. Altman, a popular Silicon Valley figure, is said to be considering starting a new project with Mr. Brockman and a group of OpenAI employees who walked off the job in protest over his firing if he did not return to the company. Is.

ChatGPT, which allows users to write essays, view information, and write software code, has been a phenomenon since its release less than a year ago. It has signed up more than 100 million users, while OpenAI is on the verge of achieving an $86 billion valuation as corporate customers queue up to use its systems.

The success of the technology has rekindled concerns about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence, leading to government action such as the AI ​​safety summit at Bletchley Park this month. At the event hosted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Mr Altman and other AI bosses promised to allow governments to review their systems.

It is believed that Mr Altman has been dismissed in part because of his efforts to raise money for other ventures. On Sunday evening, Bloomberg reported that he was trying to secure billions of dollars from Middle East investors for a new semiconductor company to challenge Nvidia’s grip on the AI ​​market.

