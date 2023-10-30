ChatGPIT app revenue shows no signs of slowing down, but few other AI apps top it TechCrunch

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, outperforms all other AI chatbot apps on mobile devices in terms of downloads and is also the market leader in terms of revenue. However, it’s surprisingly not the top AI app in terms of revenue – many photo AI apps and even other AI chatbots are actually making more money than ChatGPT, despite it being better suited for an AI chat experience. Has become a household name.

ChatGPT’s downloads and revenue have continued to grow since its launch on mobile devices in May this year. In its first month, when the app was only available on iOS, it peaked at 3.9 million downloads, which grew to 15.1 million by June, according to an analysis of the AI ​​app market by Apptopia. Then, after a slight decline in July, ChatGPT again reached the top 23 million downloads by September 2023.

Additionally, ChatGPT usage on mobile devices has grown from more than 1.34 million monthly active users in May to now 38.88 million as of September.

Perhaps even more importantly, ChatGPT’s mobile app is outpacing the AI ​​chatbot market in terms of consumer spending, growing from $352,929 during the month of its launch to $1.98 million by September and almost $2.39 million by October 24. Where the current data set ends.

But it is not the top app by revenue in the AI ​​chatbot sector. “Chat & Ask AI” and “ChatOn – AI chat bot assistant” both earned more in September, bringing in about $3.38 million and $2.11 million respectively. Other apps are also close to ChatGPT and “AI Chatbot – Nova” and “AI Chatbot: AI Chat Smith” earned about $1.44 million and $1.72 million respectively in September.

Because Chatbots have a lot of competition for users’ time on mobile, there are now at least five AI chatbot apps that have garnered more than 2 million downloads in September, including “Chat & Ask AI,” “ChatOn – AI Chat,” and more. Many commonly named apps are included. Bot Assistant,” “AI Chatbot – Nova,” and “AI Chatbot: AI Chat Smith” with 2.44 million, 2.02 million, 3.1 million, and 2.9 million downloads respectively. It appears that these apps are taking advantage of App Store SEO. – which means they’re ranking well for terms that users might search for, like “AI chat” and so on. While that’s still significantly less than ChatGPT’s 23 million last month, it’s still a good number for AI apps. represents a market for AI that extends beyond the creation of OpenAI.

Additionally, a16z-backed chatbot startup Character.ai, which allows users to interact with and create their own AI personas, is up and running with 2.39 million downloads as of September.

Moreover, many AI chatbot apps also have an active user base. For example, Q&A site Quora’s chatbot app Poe had more than 1.18 million monthly active users (MAU) as of September, while ChatGPT had about 39 million.

In general apps have a following – which means they are not only buying downloads, but they are also retaining their users. “Chat & Ask AI” had 9.7 million MAUs in September, “ChatOne – AI chat bot assistant” had 3.5 million MAUs, followed by “Genie – AI chatbot AI assistant” (2.3 million), “AI Chat – chatbot “AI Assistant” (2.17 million), “AI Chatbot – Nova” (8.55 million), and “AI Chatbot: AI Chat Smith” (8.48 million). Character.AI also had 5.92 million monthly active users that month.

Then there are AI photo apps that use AI technologies to edit effects, or personalize images of yourself.

Although operating in a space adjacent to ChatGPIT, some of these apps are giving AI assistants competition in metrics such as downloads, usage, and in-app purchase revenue.

ChatGate still leads the list, with 23 million downloads in September, but apps that have gone viral — like “Remini” — have come close.Ish To install ChatGPT. For example, “Remini” topped the charts last month with 16.17 million downloads, just months after TikTok became a hit with its AI headshots feature. “PixArt AI Photo Editor” also performed well in September with about 16.05 million installs.

“Remini” also topped 6.2 million monthly users last month, while “FaceApp,” which includes some AI filters, had more than 6.4 million. Other apps were also seeing high usage, including “PixArt” (4.27 million MAU), “Wonder – AI Art Generator” (4.77 million MAU) and “Facetune AI Photo/Video Editor” (5.22 million MAU).

Few AI photo apps are attracting more revenue through in-app purchases than ChatGPIT. However, several factors may be at play here. For starters, ChatGPT also sells its ChatGPT Plus premium subscription via the web, where many people use the chatbot assistant. Meanwhile, AI photo apps often earn the bulk of their revenue through users’ smartphones as they interact with photos stored on users’ camera rolls. Also, many apps “go viral”, giving them 15 minutes of fame, which sometimes extends to long-term use or ongoing subscription as users explore their other features.

While ChatGPT garners $1.98 million in mobile consumer spend by September 2023, including “Remini,” “PixArt,” “Wonder,” “BeautyPlus – AI Photo/Video Edit,” “FaceApp” and “Facetune: AI Photo/Video” Apps Editor” grossed over $6.22 million, $4.27 million, $2.08 million, $4.78 million, $6.42 million and $5.22 million, respectively.

However, in some cases the popularity of AI photo apps may last less than that of ChatGPT. For example, Lensa, which went viral last year, had 23.44 million downloads in December 2002. This has fallen to 413,814 monthly installs and 739,000 monthly actives by September 2023, down from about 24.9 million in December. Apptopia’s research shows mobile consumer spending increased by $739,000 last month, down from a high of $24 million. Although the current numbers are still respectable, they show that users have a tendency to switch between viral AI photo apps after a while as new features are marketed and developed elsewhere.

Source: techcrunch.com