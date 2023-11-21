Chateau Indage unveils new brand logo - ET BrandEquity

Chateau Indage’s new logo Chateau Indage has unveiled its new brand logo, marking the beginning of an exciting new era and all that is new in it.

The revived symbol combines the brand’s rich heritage with a revived spirit, the company said in a press release. It adds that it serves as a visual testament to Château Indez’s commitment to innovation while remaining deeply rooted in its heritage.

The vibrant orange color of the logo symbolizes Chateau Indage’s unwavering commitment to its roots and winemaking. The company said that beyond its color, the symbol has a deeper meaning, including the strength and majesty of the elephants, symbolizing the brand’s bold challenge to alcohol stereotypes and its influence in the industry.

As the logo evolves as a dynamic representation of the brand’s journey, it encapsulates immense excitement and symbolizes the brand’s strength, grace and presence in the next chapter.

It added that under the dynamic leadership of Asavari Pandey, Marketing and Brand Manager, Oniv Beverages, Chateau Indez embraces innovation. Its purpose is to demystify and simplify the art of drinking wine.

This revolutionary step symbolizes Chateau Indez’s strong commitment to reaching a wider audience with a cutting-edge approach, the company said.

The shield in the logo symbolizes the brand’s dedication to preserving heritage and culture, bringing the heritage of the past into the present and preserving the essence of its roots. Chateau Indage takes pride in being a household brand. It said that by introducing the new generation to the art of wine making, the brand embarks on an innovative journey by combining it with elements of fun and excitement.

The introduction of the new logo invites everyone to enjoy the brand’s heritage and join it in its next chapter. As the brand looks to the future, it builds on its heritage, recognizing that this marks the beginning of a new campaign for Château Indez in the wine sector, the company said.

Sharing his thoughts on the next chapter of the brand, Ajinkya Bidkar, Chief Designer Officer, Bidkar said, “As we embark on an exciting new path, the unveiling of the new logo is a testament to our commitment towards heritage conservation, fearless innovation and There is a wonderful proof of this. Our deep connection with our roots. We invite everyone to join us on this exciting journey where tradition seamlessly merges with innovation as we share our passion for wine with the world.”

Source: brandequity.economictimes.indiatimes.com