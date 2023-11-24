Chasing the dream of a different China, young digital nomads head for the hills

By Laurie Chen

DALI, China (Reuters) – In this mountainous city in China’s southwest, drifters and tarot card readers rub shoulders with tech entrepreneurs and artists. Many former city dwellers are in search of an elusive prize in authoritarian China: space for open discussion and exchange of ideas.

In a co-working space, a group of young adults asked questions about the impact of Trump-era populism on American media during a discussion led by a Chinese journalist about the American position on the Israel-Gaza conflict. At a nearby café, others discussed art, sexual harassment and the apathy of China’s youth.

As President Xi Jinping tightens his grip on Chinese citizens’ restricted personal freedoms and the economy stumbles, leading to a youth unemployment crisis, Dali in Yunnan province has become a haven for those looking to escape the pressure. want.

They are attracted by the cheap rents, mild climate, stunning scenery and history of relative tolerance, which was popularized this year by a television drama about a digital nomad.

Dali’s Old Town district, administratively part of the city with a population of 650,000, has attracted culture workers since the late 1990s, said Minhua Ling, an expert on Chinese migration at the Geneva Graduate Institute. China’s zero-Covid action also increased its appeal.

In November, searches for “Dali” on WeChat rose 7% from a year earlier, a nearly 290% increase in one day from late July, when many Chinese were booking summer trips.

Reuters interviewed 13 Chinese immigrants in Dali who described a haven on the margins of mainstream society, but also a haven that was ideologically opposed to Xi’s “Chinese dream” of a prosperous nation loyal to the Communist Party. Challenges. Many of them spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of government retribution.

“When younger generations are materially sufficient but spiritually lost, they will definitely seek personal growth and freedom,” said Bai Yunxi, a 33-year-old Dali-based civil servant turned astrologer.

The six expressed concern about increased police scrutiny of their activities, citing the sudden cancellation of large-scale events and police raids.

The Dali city publicity bureau did not respond to a faxed request for comment on the action and Dali’s efforts to attract young skilled workers.

‘Ideal Empire’

With youth unemployment at a record high this summer – when China stopped releasing statistics – and rural populations stagnating due to low fertility rates and urban migration, Beijing has tried to involve youth in “rural revitalization.” .

Citing his own experience during the Cultural Revolution, Xi urged graduates to “return to their hometowns” and “actively face difficulties.” But this message does not resonate with urban youth who grew up with expectations of prosperity but now find it difficult to achieve social mobility.

Dali, where many people interviewed by Reuters said they found liberation from the conservative social values ​​of rural China, is an exception to the exodus of young people to big cities that has occurred since China’s economic modernization.

Bai left her government job and moved to Dali in September to give online astrology readings. She shares a three-story house with her partner, a friend, and three cats. “My living situation provides enough room to develop my career and personal life without interference from others,” he said.

He also referenced Dalí’s nickname, “Ideal Kingdom”, as part of his appeal – a satire on its Chinese characters that also reflects its 10th-century status as an independent kingdom.

Chen Zhengyun, 37, founder of a recruitment startup, said living in Dali freed him from social pressure to marry early, as demand for marriages in the state is gaining momentum amid China’s demographic crisis.

“There are some personal topics that you can’t bring up anywhere else that you can talk about here,” Chen said. He said that the concentration of like-minded youth, social events, and tolerance for diverse lifestyles allowed him to explore open relationships.

police inspection

The local government has tried to attract young tech talent and sought input on policies from digital nomads in September, two community organizers told Reuters.

But the city’s population also includes many young people who say they are skeptical of Beijing’s efforts to shape their personal lives.

A large digital nomad conference featuring art and tech-related seminars was abruptly canceled on November 2, a week before its scheduled start, due to “intense discussions on various factors,” said the organizer, co-working space NCC. , had written on social media.

The NCC declined to provide details publicly, citing sensitivity.

During a recent visit, Reuters saw a police surveillance camera trained on the main communal area of ​​the NCC.

Three people familiar with event organizers in Dali said the November forum – like another conference on decentralized internet technologies planned last year – was canceled after the government suddenly withdrew funding and support.

According to organizers, many digital nomads using co-working spaces are connected to technologies such as blockchain, which they say has been investigated by local authorities.

Two other co-working spaces were unexpectedly closed for months, according to three people familiar with the matter, one of which was also visited by local police earlier this year.

China banned cryptocurrency mining and trading in 2021, part of a broader crackdown on the tech sector.

“We are more low-key and no longer emphasize digital nomads in our marketing,” a co-working space employee told Reuters. Conservative local governments in rural towns like Dali are “wary of emerging technologies,” he said.

Academic gender is not surprised by such state surveillance efforts. Since digital nomads, unlike university students, “are not subject to structured discipline, they are harder to manage,” he said.

(Reporting by Laurie Chen; Editing by Katerina Ang)

