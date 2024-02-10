Chase customer says 'how could this happen' after $3,000 goes missing from account

A Chase Bank customer questioned how $3,000 went missing from her son’s account and why his money was frozen.

The mother said the money was withdrawn from an ATM in a city where her son did not live and questioned why the bank did not take additional steps.

A mother questions why $3,000 went missing from her son’s Chase bank accountCredit: Getty

She said her son initially discovered the problem when he tried to log into his online banking but it was locked out.

“He went to his local branch and was told it was locked out because the billing address and password on his account had been changed,” she told cleveland.com.

Money was withdrawn from their account on November 7, 2017, and the mother claims Chase told her that someone had written a check on the account.

He said that his account was hacked through his app and EATM machine.

The mother said her son filed a police report the next day and Chase issued him a conditional $3,000 credit during the investigation.

She said her ordeal continued as her account got locked again due to multiple attempts to login.

His local bank reportedly told him that the attempts were made from an Android phone but the account holder had used a different phone.

His anger continued as he claimed he later received an email saying the matter had been resolved but the bank had removed the $3,000 conditional amount given to him.

The money was later returned to her son, although the mother said she had to intervene first.

“That’s when I came into the picture,” she said.

“I also bank at Chase and am a Preferred Chase Private customer.

“I called my branch manager and gave him the nod. He said he would be involved and “he’s on our side on this.”

The mother questioned why Chase Bank did not investigate the initial transaction.

“How could Chase not verify a $3,000 transaction on an eATM, especially when that amount was so outside of its normal transaction history,” he asked.

“Not a single message or call to my son.”

Chase Bank spokesman Jeff Little said the bank offered verification processes for its customers, including free email and text alerts.

Customers are also able to decide whether they want to receive verification messages at a certain value of transactions, for example on requests over $100 or $500.

US Sun has contacted Chase Bank for comment.

Source: www.the-sun.com