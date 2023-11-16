Charul Chaturvedi Jaitley delves into the business magic of Dubai in the latest podcast episode Live, Work & Play!

In a recent surprise episode of the Live, Work & Play in Dubai podcast, Charul Chaturvedi Jaitley, co-founder and head of HR at Multigroup and founder and CEO of Motiti Green and Motiti People, took us on her rollercoaster journey. From Indian cities to gleaming skyscrapers, it highlights how Dubai can be an important destination for dreamers and aspiring professionals.

Charul’s achievements in the business field and as the winner of the ‘Mrs. UAE International 2021’ pageant have earned her various accolades, including the ‘UAE Change Maker Award,’ ‘Global Woman of Steadfast’ and ‘Women Leader of the Middle East’ Are included. The award’, speaks in itself, what kind of opportunities are welcomed on the land of Dubai. Gear up for an inspiring story of ambition, diversity, adversity and AI with wisdom on sustainability and entrepreneurship. Recent Podcast Hosted by Kabir Sharma, Editor-in-Chief, Indiatimes!Charul’s story: A journey of ambition and diversity

In the podcast episode, Charul shares a good part of his story from growing up in a small Indian town to working in more countries than you can count on your fingers. She highlights how Dubai continues to draw her like a magnetic oasis of personal and professional dreams. In particular, his experience as a destroyer on a small Caribbean island positions Dubai as a city that welcomes diverse talents and ambitious individuals, fostering a dynamic workforce.

Dubai: an inclusive business hub

Charul Paints Dubai serves as a platform where a variety of skills flourish, and the spirit of ambition is not only acknowledged but celebrated. In his words, Dubai is where dreams wear their dancing shoes! Further into the conversation, Charul explains how she sees Dubai as a city that fosters an inclusive and non-discriminatory business environment, positioning it as an attractive destination for professionals. She also emphasizes Dubai’s appeal for career development, citing its supportive ecosystem that attracts professionals looking for diverse opportunities.

Reflecting on adversity, Charul also discusses the importance of facing challenges head on. She shares how overcoming adversity improves resilience, adaptability, and resiliency. She says, Dubai is the best dose to convert challenges into ladder of success.

Entrepreneurial vision and importance of people

Describing his entrepreneurial journey, Charul discussed the vision behind Matiti Group, which emphasizes on comprehensive solutions combining technology, people services, sustainability and trade financing. She underlines the importance of human capital, with matiti people being considered the cornerstone, reflecting the belief that people are the backbone of any successful organization.

Charul expressed a positive experience of running a business in Dubai as a woman, and emphasized the supportive and appreciative environment for women in the business sector.

Sustainability initiative with global reach

Matiti Green’s focus on leveraging AI and blockchain for responsible tree planting adds a global perspective to sustainability efforts. Charul envisions the company’s future plans, which aim to diversify operations globally, starting with the Middle East. Their emphasis on sustainability is in line with global initiatives, ranging from decarbonization to reforestation and social impact projects. In short, Matiti Green is a tech-savvy initiative that makes sustainability tangible. And the best part? Starting in India and expanding globally, this initiative shows that dreams have no limits!

The Role and Limitations of AI: A Balanced Perspective

Charul’s opinion on AI? Charul acknowledges the important role of AI in advancing technology and its potential for future advancements. However, she expresses skepticism about AI’s ability to single-handedly carry us through the next decade, and predicts that yet-to-be-discovered groundbreaking innovations will exceed current AI capabilities.

Entrepreneurship Advice and Dubai as an Innovation Hub

When advising budding entrepreneurs in green technology, Charul encourages thorough research, leveraging the experiences of others, and diversifying strategies. And what better place to implement these genius moves than Dubai, the city where ideas don’t just fly; They fly high!

She also commends the UAE for being a hub of innovation and its willingness to support innovations that have a positive impact on society. He highlighted that Dubai welcomes ideas from across the world and positions itself as a land of opportunities. Leadership is recognized for its willingness to take risks, invest, and support innovations that can change the world and have a positive impact on society.

The magic of Dubai: a blend of business and beyond

Charul concluded by providing actionable insights to navigate the technological landscape, emphasizing the importance of understanding the evolving nature of technology and being open to cutting-edge, innovative innovations.

Charul Chaturvedi Jaitley’s visit and insights reinforce Dubai’s position as a city that embraces diversity, fosters innovation and provides a supportive environment for personal and professional growth.

