(Bloomberg) — The U.S. labor market strengthened in November as employment and wages rose in November, reducing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates early next year.

The pickup in payrolls contrasts with recent reports that showed a slowing pace of hiring, a result that favors the Fed as it will help rein in demand and ease price pressures. Officials are still expected to leave rates unchanged when they meet next week.

Elsewhere, Japan’s economy shrank more in the third quarter than initially reported, while Brazil’s barely grew in the period. Given the challenges from China and high interest rates, economists are betting on a more pronounced recession in Hong Kong.

Here are some of the charts appearing on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy:

Payrolls increased by 199,000 last month after a 150,000 advance in October. The return of striking auto workers helped push the count to 30,000. Solid labor-market data puts the focus on inflation numbers this coming week as Fed officials estimate how long to keep interest rates at the peak of this cycle.

Consumer sentiment improved sharply in early December, topping all forecasts, as households raised their year-ahead inflation expectations by the most in 22 years. Consumers see prices rising at an annual rate of 3.1% in the coming year, the lowest level since March 2021. The 1.4 percentage point decline from the previous month was the largest since October 2001.

World

Price growth in OECD countries fell to the lowest in two years in October, a sign that advanced economies are recovering from their worst inflation crisis in decades. The headline measure for the 38-member club, which includes all seven economies, fell from 6.2% to 5.6% as food-cost pressures eased sharply and energy prices fell back in most countries.

The Panama Canal, a centuries-old engineering marvel that revolutionized global trade, is being closed due to drought and shippers around the world are being forced to face a painful choice. Each option increases costs, at a time when governments around the world are struggling to control inflation.

Israel’s central bank almost completely halted its unprecedented currency intervention in November, as the shekel rebounded in tandem with a rally in US stocks while the war against Hamas remained relatively contained. Kenya surprises with biggest interest rate hike in more than a decade. Canada, Australia, Poland, Namibia, Uganda, Serbia and India left rates unchanged.

Europe

Industrial production in Germany and Italy faltered at the start of the last quarter of the year, with France and Spain reporting similar results, pointing to a possible recession in the sector.

Asia

Japan’s economy has shrunk at its fastest pace since the peak of the pandemic, complicating the policy path for the Bank of Japan amid speculation it is moving closer to dismantling the world’s last negative rate regime. Is. Gross domestic product contracted at an annual pace of 2.9% in the three months to September compared with the previous quarter.

Undeterred by a global real estate slowdown and the yen falling to a 50-year low, Japanese investors are spending the most in two decades to buy property overseas. In the only developed economy that is cash-rich and has access to extremely low financing rates, their purchases are providing some relief to the market as rising office vacancies and interest rates keep other buyers away.

The wealth of South Korean households fell for the first time in a decade after the central bank sharply raised interest rates, prompting a property market recovery.

Hong Kong’s economy is likely to grow slower than before this year and next as challenges from China’s recession and higher interest rates weigh on the financial centre. The downgrade reflects a slow post-pandemic recovery as growth has been weak this year despite a boost from a tourism revival, and suggests tough times are still ahead for the Asian financial hub.

emerging markets

Brazil’s economy grew unexpectedly in the third quarter, giving a temporary boost to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his efforts to improve living standards ahead of a period of soft growth.

—With assistance from Lisa Du, William Horobin, Sam Kim, Cynthia Lee, Ruth Liao, Yoshiaki Nohara, Andrew Rosati, Zoe Schneeweis, Alexander Weber, and Sonja Wind.

