Charting the global economy: Inflation eases in US and UK

(Bloomberg) — Inflation has eased in both the U.S. and Britain, fueling speculation that central banks on both sides of the Atlantic will start cutting interest rates by the middle of next year.

Meanwhile, growth expectations are improving across Europe, but the recovery in the EU’s east remains fragile. The ongoing economic recovery in China and Japan is also volatile given the decline in consumption, among other factors.

Here are some of the charts appearing on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy:

US inflation broadly slowed in October, cheering markets as it was a strong signal that the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates. Traders also took bets on when the Fed would cut rates for the first time in the first half of next year.

There is talk of a major divide in the US housing market, as new buyers are crushed by 8% mortgage rates while former ones gratefully cling to loans under 3%. Missing from this story is a third, even more fortunate group: the rapidly growing number of Americans who own homes. The share of mortgage-free homes is just below a record 40%.

At the last 11 meetings of the Fed’s Open Market Committee, not a single member voted against actions led by Chairman Jerome Powell, an unusually long consensus that belies underlying differences and uncertainty over the direction of monetary policy and the economy.

Europe

Britain’s inflation has fallen to its lowest level in two years, raising the prospect that the Bank of England will be able to cut rates by the middle of next year.

The euro zone and its largest economies will avoid recession as growth rates rebound at the end of the year, helped by slowing inflation and a strong jobs market, according to new EU forecasts. Even Germany, which has fared worse than its peers amid a prolonged manufacturing slowdown, is predicted to avoid recession.

The EU’s largest former economies are reaching a critical state as low inflation encourages consumers to start spending again. Still, the picture remains bleak with inflation expected to gradually ease in the coming months. The manufacturing sector is also being affected by falling demand in the euro zone, a major trading partner.

Asia

Japan’s economy reversed course again in the summer, exposing the weakness of the country’s recovery and prompting calls for continued support from the Bank of Japan and the government. Gross domestic product declined at an annual rate of 2.1% in the third quarter, mainly due to a decline in business spending, a lack of recovery in consumer spending, and higher imports.

China’s consumption recovery slowed in October and private business confidence declined, suggesting the economic recovery remains shaky, according to independent surveys and alternative data.

India’s trade deficit widened to a record high last month as imports surged due to strong consumer spending ahead of the festive season. Inbound shipments rose 12.3% to a new high of $65.03 billion as demand for most commodities including gold, electronic goods and crude oil increased ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

emerging markets

Consumer prices in Argentina rose at the fastest pace last month since the country emerged from hyperinflation more than three decades ago, highlighting the dire state of the economy ahead of Sunday’s presidential election.

World

The rivalry between America and China is here to stay. Both sides have plenty of grievances and difficult areas of disagreement between them, from Taiwan’s future to the basic rules of fair economic competition, which do not need to be changed.

