Charting the global economy: IMF sees a soft landing for Europe

(Bloomberg) — Europe’s economy is expected to avert a recession, but it could take years for inflation to return to normal levels, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The growth outlook in Asia looks bleak as China struggles to attract foreign investment, Hong Kong’s growth lags and Indonesian exports decline.

In the US, inflation expectations continued to rise as consumers anticipated higher gas prices. Separate data from the Census Bureau shows how inflation is still causing significant financial strain for many Americans.

Here are some of the charts appearing on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy:

Europe

Europe’s economy is unlikely to collapse, according to the IMF – even if inflation is tamed by interest rate rises for more than a year. The IMF said rising wages are aiding Europe’s economic recovery, but they also risk increasing inflationary pressures – especially if they are not matched by improvements in productivity.

Less than a month after the opposition won parliamentary elections, Poland’s central bank is again worried about inflation. The U-turn is set to fuel speculation about the role of politics in the governor’s policy calculations.

Asia

China is struggling in its effort to lure foreigners back as data shows more direct investment is flowing into the country than is coming into it, suggesting companies are diversifying their supply chains to reduce risks. Can. Foreign direct investment fell $11.8 billion in the July-to-September period, the first contraction since records began in 1998.

Hong Kong has cut its economic growth forecast for this year, a sign that tough times are still ahead for the financial center amid a slow recovery from the pandemic. The revision comes after the city recorded lower-than-expected GDP growth in the third quarter, highlighting significant challenges for the economy despite a boost to tourism revival.

Indonesia will ramp up the delivery of social assistance in the coming months after growth stalled above 5% for seven consecutive quarters due to low government spending. Indonesia’s slowest growth pace in two years underscores the obstacles to recovery for Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Exports, a key growth driver, shrank the most since 2020.

We

US consumers’ long-term inflation expectations rose to their highest since 2011, while higher borrowing costs and concerns about the economy’s prospects dealt a fresh blow to sentiment. The report shows that in both the short and long term, gasoline prices have risen to their highest levels this year. This is in contrast to the current trend of prices at the pump, which have seen a steady decline since late September.

US households used their credit cards more in the third quarter, when strong spending helped fuel blockbuster economic growth. But Millennials and those with student loans and auto loans are falling even further behind on payments.

According to the Census Bureau survey, inflation may have subsided, but its pressure on American families has not diminished. The incidence of inflationary stress is highest in the southern states.

emerging markets

Brazilian retail sales are forecast to rise further after policymakers committed to maintaining the current pace of interest rate cuts for the coming months.

The world’s largest oil producer is now also aiming to become a major hub for making batteries for electric vehicles, as officials in Saudi Arabia look for new ways to diversify the economy and grow the domestic auto industry.

World

Australia’s central bank has resumed raising interest rates in a widely anticipated move that also signaled a major hurdle to further tightening. Poland’s central bank unexpectedly halted its easing cycle, while Mexico kept rates at a record high for the fifth consecutive meeting. Peru cut interest rates for the third consecutive month.

China is reforming the way it extends loans to developing countries, a strategy that could help its biggest official lender maintain an edge over the US and its Group of Seven allies. Beijing has begun to move away from the big bilateral deals it was eager to strike a decade ago — when it first launched its flagship Belt and Road Initiative that lends primarily to infrastructure projects.

