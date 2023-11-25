(Bloomberg) — Private sector activity surveys showed a recession in the euro zone is becoming increasingly likely as the economic slowdown continues into the final quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, the global trade outlook got a boost this week as South Korea’s exports are likely to maintain momentum. Elsewhere in Asia, Chinese banks maintained their benchmark rates as they aim to boost liquidity and support lending.

Here are some of the charts appearing on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy:

Europe

S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index was again in contraction in November, reaching 47.1. While this is a larger increase than economists had anticipated, it is the sixth consecutive month it has remained below the 50 level that marks an expansion. A similar trend was seen in the readings for both manufacturing and services.

Germany will suspend constitutional limits on net new borrowing for the fourth year in a row after Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government was forced to overhaul the budget by a ruling by the country’s top court last week. The emergency move to remove the so-called “debt brake” will be part of a revised 2023 budget that Finance Minister Christian Lindner plans to present next week.

Asia

China may cut rates for now as policymakers look to other ways to support the economy and stabilize credit growth in the new year.

South Korea’s early trade data shows exports are likely to maintain their growth pace this month, continuing a rebound from a year-long slump and helping brighten the outlook for global commerce. Korea is a major global exporter, so its exports serve as a useful indicator of the health of the global economy.

emerging markets

Thailand’s economic growth unexpectedly slowed in the third quarter as weak exports led to a decline in the manufacturing sector, prompting the new government to press ahead with its planned $14 billion cash distribution program.

Chile’s economy grew more than forecast in the third quarter, led by the mining sector, as the central bank began easing monetary policy. Gross domestic product in the July-September period rose 0.6% from a year earlier.

It will be a marathon month for interest rate decisions in Africa, with its largest economies set to keep interest rates high for longer. Angola and Zambia hiked bonds this week to control stubborn inflation and stabilize the local currency, and Nigeria is also expected to hike the rate. South Africa maintained its current rate and others including Morocco, Kenya and Ghana appear to be doing the same.

We

Americans are increasingly using their retirement savings to cover housing and medical bills amid rising cost of living pressures, according to data from Fidelity Investments. About 2.3% of workers made withdrawals with difficulty last quarter, up from 1.8% a year earlier.

U.S. mortgage rates fell sharply, capping their biggest four-week decline in nearly a year and spurring a new wave of home buying applications.

World

China and Saudi Arabia have signed a local-currency swap deal worth nearly $7 billion, deepening their ties as the Middle East country looks to shift its non-oil trade away from the dollar.

The shock that rocked global housing markets last year when central banks rapidly raised interest rates has given rise to a cold new reality: The real estate bonus that boosted wealth for millions of people is gone.

Hungary’s central bank cut its key interest rate in line with guidance, resisting government pressure for a bold move to reduce the EU’s highest borrowing costs. Sri Lanka and Paraguay also made the cut. Turkey’s central bank raised interest rates by twice as much as markets expected, while Sweden and Indonesia left rates unchanged.

