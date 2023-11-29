Charting the course of 5G and private networking in the wireless industry

on the president Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF), Responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company globally.

The wireless industry is an ever-evolving sector of telecommunications that plays a key role in enabling business applications of almost all the innovations people discuss today, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Without the high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity that 5G provides, most of these technologies will be ambitious ideas with limited use cases.

Connecting the diverse elements of the wireless ecosystem with its many verticals and stakeholders can be complex. That’s why some of the major conferences in the industry are serving as barometers for ongoing innovations. Recently, the Mobile World Conference (MWC) held in Las Vegas offered us a status update on what we can expect in the coming year related to indoor 5G and personal wireless.

5G is leading to enterprise success

There was so much hype around 5G in 2019 that it gave a false impression of the maturity of the market. As a result, many expected 5G to already be heavily used in buildings and powering most applications. However, despite this perception, the development and deployment of 5G networks closely aligns with the trajectory of the 3G/4G/4G LTE generations that preceded it.

Emerging approximately once every decade, driven by advances in technology and growing user needs, the progression of cellular standards constantly follows a recurring cycle. Considering we’re less than halfway through the projected 5G cycle, the traction is impressive. The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) said 5G will overtake 4G this year and become the dominant mobile technology in North America with 59% adoption. This is despite AT&T and Verizon’s initial focus on mmWave deployment of their own 5G nationwide networks, which ultimately lacked signal range and flexibility, making it very difficult to deploy outside of densely populated urban areas. The $81 billion C-band auction in February 2021 helped secure a supply of suitable mid-band licenses to help them move forward.

5G lays the groundwork for a new era of innovation across various industries, facilitating the emergence of new platforms and harnessing cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and edge computing. This is exemplified by the partnership announced at MWC between NTT and Qualcomm, which aims to develop new 5G-enabled devices and use AI to enhance data processing at the network edge. The collaboration includes a range of devices, including push-to-talk devices, augmented reality headsets, computer vision cameras and edge sensors, which cater to industries such as manufacturing, automotive, logistics and more.

Furthermore, recent data from Omdia further shows linear growth of the technology. Between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, an additional 157 million new global 5G connections were established, with the number expected to reach nearly 2 billion in 2023. Omdia also estimates that there will be 6.8 billion global 5G connections by 2027. This reflects Verizon’s plans to expand its C-band 5G network to rural and suburban areas by December, in addition to the amount of C-band spectrum available for deployment after receiving approval for use by mobile operators. In addition to AT&T’s forecast to double. Similarly, T-Mobile is on track to reach 300 million people with midband 5G by the end of 2023.

The benefits of personal networking continue

As 5G technology advances, the inspiration behind private 5G networks was clearly highlighted at MWC. While private networks still represent less than 1% of the overall 5G RAN market, according to Dell’Oro Group, there is still considerable potential for growth as new ways to leverage additional network control, security and bandwidth distribution surface. Are. One clear focus right now is advances in network slicing.

Currently, network slicing represents one of the most impressive capabilities provided by the 5G standard, with the market expected to see an annual growth rate of over 50% from 2023 to 2030. This suggests that key sectors such as health care, manufacturing, transportation, logistics and utilities are poised to see rapid growth in profits.

For example, T-Mobile introduced Security Slice, a feature that uses its 5G standalone network deployments to set up virtual network slices dedicated specifically to SASE traffic. Initially teased in 2020, the feature is one of the most highly anticipated aspects of 5G, especially due to its cost-efficient model that facilitates easy slicing. With advances in network slicing, private 5G networks will be able to support thousands of cellular devices, enabling better connectivity across a variety of facilities, including hospitals and emergency responders.

As we head into 2024, the recent Mobile World Conference (MWC) served as a reflection of the wireless industry’s progress over the past year, particularly with regard to 5G and private wireless networking. The timely development and deployment of 5G network advances, coupled with the increasing speeds of private 5G networks, underlines the transformative potential inherent in this technology. As we enter the second half of the 5G cycle, a number of innovations and partnerships already established will further accelerate adoption.

