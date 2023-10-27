Charter Communications misses broadband customer growth estimates

(Reuters) – Charter Communications missed market estimates for quarterly broadband subscriber growth and recorded lower free cash flow on Friday, as it grappled with network expansion costs and stiff competition in a saturated market.

Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company fell more than 5% in trading before the bell.

Charter is dealing with intense competition for broadband and wireless mobile customers, while its traditional television-focused business has suffered due to cord-cutting.

This has forced the company to turn to rural areas in search of customer and revenue growth – costs that analysts say will rise before paying off in the long term.

Free cash flow fell 27.2% to $1.1 billion from the year-ago quarter as a result of network expansion expenses. Analysts at Visible Alpha had forecast free cash flow of $1.19 billion.

Charter added 63,000 Internet customers in the quarter, less than the 77,510 increase estimated by Visible Alpha. A year ago it had added 75,000 customers.

Rival Comcast on Thursday forecast higher broadband losses after an unexpected drop in subscriber numbers in the third quarter.

Video revenue fell 8.6%, with Charter losing 327,000 video subscribers during the quarter, compared with a 204,000 loss in the prior year.

The company was embroiled in a dispute with Walt Disney earlier this year, in which ESPN, FX and House of Mickey Mouse’s other channels disappeared from Charter’s cable service on August 31 after the companies reached an agreement on channel fees and how to Failed to reach agreement. Package them.

The companies eventually reached an agreement just hours before the start of NFL “Monday Night Football” on September 11.

The broadband and cable TV provider said third-quarter revenue rose 0.2% to $13.58 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $13.63 billion, according to LSEG data.

Adjusted profit came in at $8.25 per share, beating estimates of $7.94 per share.

