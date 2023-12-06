Charter CFO says new Disney carriage deal means consumers will no longer “pay twice” for content

Charter Communications and Disney have created a new industry template for traditional pay TV with their new Spectrum carriage deal, expected to include more streaming content in traditional cable bundles and remove less popular linear TV channels.

“We’re not willing to make our customers pay twice for content,” Jessica Fisher, CFO. Charter Communications told the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference during a webcast session on Tuesday. For Charter, its recent Spectrum carriage deal with Disney includes the addition of Disney+ to its base pay TV tier, expanding the company’s vision to co-ordinate live TV and streaming entertainment apps .

And in the landmark agreement, Disney agreed to remove Freeform, Nat Geo Wild, FXX, Disney Junior, Disney XD and other channels from the Charter Spectrum lineup. The goal, Fisher argued, was to add streaming services to cable bundles and reshape the linear TV business to focus on popular content.

“By pushing value back into the bundle, including the SVOD service, you create value, which helps you from a consumer perception standpoint. And creating a better bundle, where customers get the content they want at a price they are able to pay, creates value,” he said at the investor conference.

Charter is doubling the potential of content producers by getting paid by Charter for the channels and charging cable subscribers directly for the same entertainment content.

“If there’s a programmer who is making their content available in a direct-to-consumer service, and our customers are paying for that content in a linear service, our expectation is that the direct-to-consumer service will be part of our bundle. There will be a part,” Fischer insisted.

To recapture the streamers’ lost market share, Charter and fellow cable giant Comcast recently unveiled their Zumo product. The Zumo interface, which is built on Comcast’s Entertainment OS platform, integrates pay TV into its platform, seamlessly integrating live TV into the offering.

But it also puts the apps front and center, populating the home page depending on which services users subscribe to. Fisher outlined how Zumo provides access to platforms that consumers are on, including traditional cable and streaming platforms.

“Whether they want to access content through video or direct to consumer, they’ll be able to do so in a way that gives them easy access to content on both of those platforms in one place,” Fisher said at the UBS conference. Could.”

He also warned that Charter is likely to lose additional broadband customers in the fourth quarter in the wake of the Disney Carriage controversy and recent rate increases. “November has also been similarly soft. So I can certainly see that it’s likely that we could have negative Internet net additions inside Q4. But I want to be really clear that we think these are short-term challenges,” Fisher said.

