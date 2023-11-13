Chart of the Day: The S&P 500's earnings recession is officially over

The S&P 500 earnings recession has officially ended following third quarter earnings results.

The estimated 5% increase in EPS ends a trend of declining profits that started in late 2022.

“The results from the third quarter earnings season show that the outperformance is supported by healthy fundamentals,” said Raymond James.

Our chart of the day is from Raymond James, showing that the S&P 500’s earnings recession is officially over.

So far, 92% of S&P 500 companies have reported their third quarter earnings results. According to Fundstrat data, 82% of those companies beat profit estimates by an average of 7%, while 59% beat sales estimates by an average of 3%.

The results put the S&P 500 on track to see profit growth of 5% year-over-year in the third quarter, well ahead of analysts’ forecast of flat growth just four months ago.

“If this is sustained, it will be the best quarter of earnings growth ever [the] Second quarter of 2022,” Raymond James said.

The last three quarters saw annual declines in earnings per share of -4%, -1% and -3%. Despite the earnings slowdown, the S&P 500 is up 15% year to date.

Much of the strength seen in the S&P 500 this year has been driven by the rise in mega-cap tech stocks, and for good reason.

Raymond James found that Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, and Nvidia, or MAGMAN, saw 55% year-over-year earnings growth in the third quarter, and are expected to see profit growth of 35% in full-year 2023. Is. ,

“Additionally, Magman beat estimates by ~20% [the] Third quarter, nearly triple that of the S&P 500. So, while Magman has seen strong performance, the results of the third quarter earnings season show that the outperformance is supported by healthy fundamentals,” Raymond James said.

But when you exclude MAGMAN from the index, the S&P 500 saw earnings decline about 1% in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, investors should not count on stock buybacks to drive future profit growth, partly due to higher interest rates.

“Buybacks have slowed for three consecutive quarters, now down ~50% from their first quarter [of] 2022 peak. “With the economic outlook becoming more challenging and interest rates likely at multi-year highs, buyback activity is likely to decline further,” Raymond James said.

Despite the lack of stock buybacks in the coming quarters, analysts expect profit growth to continue in 2024, with earnings per share rising 11% by the second quarter of 2024.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com