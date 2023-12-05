Chart of the Day: The S&P 500 faces an obstacle that could make or break the bullish rally

YCharts

The S&P 500 is facing the same hurdle that has halted prior stock market rallies over the past two years.

The 4,600 level on the S&P 500 is a key technical boundary that needs to be broken for the bullish market to continue.

“The technical backdrop is encouraging for a breakout above 4,600, although it may take some effort based on overbought conditions,” LPL Financial said.

Our chart of the day highlights a key hurdle in the S&P 500 that needs to be broken for stocks to continue their rise.

The 4,600 level on the S&P 500 has been a stubborn ceiling for the index since it entered a bear market in 2022. In February 2022, April 2022, and July 2023, the S&P 500 rose as high as 4,600, only for sellers to step up and send the stock soaring. Stock less.

The same happened last week, when the S&P 500 reached an intraday high of 4,599.39 on Friday. The index moved down sharply, albeit slightly, with the index down about 0.60% since Friday. On Monday, the S&P 500 retreated further, slipping 0.7% to 4,562.

According to Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial, shares could see significant upside if the 4,600 level is taken out.

“The index closed just off key resistance at 4,600 – a level that marked early 2022 highs and a spot where the summer rally struggled. A topside breakout would leave 4,632 and the 4,700 to 4,725 range as the next Resistance barriers will be overcome, he said in a note on Monday.

A jump to 4,725 would represent a potential rise of 3.5% from current levels and would put the S&P 500 within 2% of its record high. Turnquist said an increase in market breadth, or participation in the rally among individual stocks, is a good sign for a continued rally.

“Participation in this rally continues to grow,” he said, highlighting that more than two-thirds of S&P 500 stocks are trading above their 200-day moving average. “The momentum continues to be bullish.”

Katie Stockton, technical analyst at Fairlead Strategies, echoed that sentiment in a Monday note to clients.

Stockton said, “This is a proving ground, and it would be a natural place for some consolidation, although we have no signs of that. The rally is supported by even the most sensitive momentum gauges.”

Turnquist said that although 4,600 may continue to act as resistance in the near term, don’t be surprised by a potential breakout.

“Overall, the technical backdrop is encouraging for a breakout above 4,600, although it may take some effort based on overbought conditions,” he said.

