Chart of the day: The extra money people saved during Covid is almost gone

Our chart of the day is from JPMorgan, which highlights that consumers have spent much of their excess savings from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its peak in August 2021, consumers had $2.1 trillion in excess savings, partially buffered by US government stimulus checks. But those savings continue to dwindle, and JPMorgan estimates consumers were left with just $148 billion last month.

Amid high interest rates and increased inflation for years, consumers have relied on their savings to maintain their spending habits. A strong labor market has also helped promote strong levels of consumption.

But JPMorgan warned that higher rates would further burden consumers as their excess savings are wiped out.

“Consumers face tighter credit conditions and rising rates, the winding down of COVID-era stimulus and relief programs, a decline in excess savings and liquidity, and inflation above multi-year averages,” JPMorgan said in a Monday note. Used to be.”

The bank highlighted that US consumers have increased their debt by $2.9 trillion to $17.1 trillion since the pandemic.

That increased debt, coupled with big-ticket assets that are nearing the end of their useful lives and needing to be replaced, should cause the debt service ratio to rise steadily to pre-Great Financial Crisis levels of around 12%.

“The expiration of government stimulus and relief programs and declining savings should result in increased delinquency rates and charge-offs in the coming quarters,” JPMorgan said.

Source: www.businessinsider.com