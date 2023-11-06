Chart of the Day: S&P 500 returns haven't been this unbalanced since the 2008 crisis

The top 10 stocks in the S&P 500 have accounted for about 89% of the index’s gains this year.

According to Societe Generale, market returns have not been this unbalanced in at least 15 years.

“If we count the years in which the S&P 500 has gained at least 10%, this is by far the narrowest performance in the post-GFC era.,

Our chart of the day is from French bank Societe Generale, which highlights that the drivers of stock market returns have not been so concentrated since at least 2008. As the chart shows, only a select few names account for a major share. Profit of the year.

In a note on Monday, strategists at the firm pointed out that the top 10 best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 have consistently increased their contribution to the index’s overall returns over the past 15 years.

With two months left in 2023, those top companies account for about 89% of the index’s year-to-date performance.

Societe Generale said, “If we count the years in which the S&P 500 has gained at least 10%, this is the lowest performance ever in the post-GFC era.”

By comparison, the top names accounted for about 20% of the S&P 500’s annual gain in 2009.

Strategists said this trend is consistent with the results of a recent Federal Reserve study that found the average U.S. firm has seen shrinking profit margins over the past decade, while the largest companies have been able to steadily increase their margins.

But the gap between the biggest players and the rest of the market may be narrowing, said Richard Bernstein, chief investment officer at $16 billion asset manager Richard Bernstein Advisors. The former chief investment strategist of Merrill Lynch had said last week that the market correction could push investors towards small and mid-cap stocks.

Because the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks — Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta Platform, Nvidia, Microsoft and Tesla — have posted huge gains, lower-profile stocks could see bigger returns over the next decade, Bernstein said. .

“Despite profit growth being high, investors generally continue to focus on the so-called Magnificent 7 stocks,” the market veteran wrote in a note on Oct. 31. “Such narrow leadership seems completely inappropriate and their extreme valuations suggest a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity in anything other than those 7 stocks.”

“Are there really only seven growth stories across the entire global equity market?”. Bernstein said. “And then, another way of saying it is, are these seven really the best growth stories in the entire global equity market? The answer to both of those questions is no.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com