Chart of the Day: Fear of missing out could fuel the market rally even further after $240 billion fled stocks and $1 trillion flowed into safe bets.

Despite the strong rise in the stock market from October 2022, investors have withdrawn money from equity funds.

Fund flow data shows that investors are still looking for safe assets such as bonds and money market funds.

Investors have pulled $240 billion out of stock market funds, suggesting Fundstrat’s Tom Lee that a FOMO rally is imminent.

Our chart of the day is from Fundstrat, which shows that investors are still playing it safe despite the solid uptrend in the stock market.

Since the bear market bottom in October 2022, the S&P 500 has gained nearly 30%, while the Nasdaq 100 has gained more than 50%.

But instead of chasing momentum and buying stocks, investors are doing the opposite. Through October 2022, investors have cumulatively withdrawn $240 billion from stock mutual funds and ETFs. Over the same period, they purchased $107 billion worth of bond funds and $1.1 trillion worth of money market funds.

The big change in fund flows shows that investors sold stocks at a time when they should have been buying them, and according to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, this could serve as fuel for a potential FOMO rally in the stock market.

And a “fear of missing out” rally could be triggered after the biggest two-week surge in fund flows into equities since February 2022.

“For the first time since February, equities are finally seeing positive inflows from the retail sector [2022], The difference is that the retail sector has seen outflows of $240 billion so far. Still, S&P 500 on track [up] ~20% = FOMO coming,” Lee said.

Cash has been the main attraction for investors since the Federal Reserve began aggressively raising interest rates last year. Retail investors are pouring a record $1.6 trillion into money market funds, taking advantage of 5% interest rates, according to Fed data.

Meanwhile, money market fund assets, which include both retail and institutional investors, have reached a record $5.7 trillion. If investors begin to believe that the rally that started a year ago is sustainable, that money could serve as the fuel needed to lift stock prices higher.

Lee’s year-end price target for the S&P 500 is around 4,800, which implies a potential upside of 5% from current levels.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com