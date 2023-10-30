Charlottesville company runs clinical trials on new male contraceptive technology

after Victory 2015 uva With his idea for Contraline coming from the Entrepreneurship Cup – an annual competition that provides seed funding to entrepreneurial ideas, Kevin Eisenfrat, CEO, co-founder and 2016 alumnus, put the idea into action. Now, his company is running clinical trials on a new form of male contraception.

Contraline was constructed and established in Charlottesville. Even as the company starts to accumulate National attention Eight years later, operations continue in the same city – the company has also formed a relationship with the university, collaborating with several professors in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and urologists in the School of Medicine. More than 30 university students have interned at Contraline.

“I’ve really fallen in love with the ecosystem [in Charlottesville],” Eisenfratz said. “I think it’s young, energetic and very collaborative.”

The company, which originally focused on humane pet contraception, quickly shifted its focus to human contraceptives as Eisenfrat realized there needed to be a more attractive and effective contraceptive option for men.

"Needs to be reversible," Eisenfratz said. "They need to be safe and attractive. Again, our larger objective is really to reduce the burden that women face as the primary users of birth control.

ADAM – the company’s own non-hormonal hydrogel technology – was recently implanted in 25 men as part of an ongoing trial in Australia. As a part of these trials both the efficacy and safety of the product are being continuously monitored.

Eisenfratz said there is a greater need for men to take contraceptive responsibility because it is unclear what the future of reproductive health will look like in the US after Roe v. Wade. Supreme Court in June 2022 Government The constitutional right to abortion was overturned in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Federal law no longer guarantees abortion rights, meaning legality is decided by individual states. Abortion is currently legal in the state of Virginia before the third trimester unless specific medical complications or emergencies arise.

“I hope contraception is one of the product areas that hasn’t been touched [by law], but if that’s the case, we need to be able to provide better and new options and also talk about accessibility,” Eisenfratz said. “I think that’s the bigger context here – how can we reduce unintended pregnancies?”

Ryan Smith, associate professor of urology in the School of Medicine and U.Va. He is a doctor specializing in Urology. Health has been working with Contraline since 2016. According to Smith, engineers, scientists, physicians and innovators from the university and Virginia Commonwealth University have collaborated with Contraline in contraceptive research.

Smith said the university’s faculty have furthered the long-standing collaboration between the university and Contraline regarding their clinical research.

"It stands to benefit not only the university, but the community of Charlottesville, Virginia, and the community in terms of recruiting talented innovators to advance the science of male contraception," Smith said in an email statement to The Cavalier Daily.

As Contraline’s work progressed and ADAM was developed, the company became The first in the last 20 years for a new non-hormonal male contraceptive technology to achieve clinical trial stage.

According to Eisenfraits, the first patients in the trial had successful transplants and a report on its results is still in development. Although specific details are not yet available to the public, the team at Contraline is closely following the progress of the trial.

“We’ve seen some incredible progress in testing [that] “I can’t talk about it right now until it’s published, but we’re very encouraged by what we’re seeing in the clinical trials,” Eisenfrat said.

According to Eisenfrat, Contraline is considering bringing clinical trials to the United States in the coming years, with the ultimate goal of gaining FDA approval. Additionally, the company plans to continue to innovate in the broader field of reproductive health.

