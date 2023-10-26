Charlotte Tilbury to receive special recognition award at fashion awards

london – Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury will receive a special recognition award at The Fashion Awards, which will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on December 4.

The British Fashion Council, which organizes the awards ceremony for students and emerging designers, said the entrepreneur was receiving the award for her “contribution to the fashion industry” and “her visionary and innovative approach to beauty, creating global trends.” Is. Crossed the runway and red carpet and reshaped the industry.”

The makeup artist’s portfolio is prolific. He has appeared on over 180 magazine covers; Over 600 editorials and advertising campaigns and with numerous fashion designers during the show season.

Amal Clooney and Charlotte Tilbury Lexi Moreland/WWD

“Britain is at the forefront of fashion, very inspiring, innovative and dynamic. Tilbury, Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Creative Officer said, I am so grateful to work with some of the greatest creative talents in the fashion world, from photographers to designers, editors, stylists, icons and models to create pure beauty magic. Have created. Of her unnamed beauty empire.

“From my early days working as a makeup artist on shows and editorials, I have seen the transformative power of makeup to help everyone feel and look their most confident, and sharing that mission is part of my life. It has been an honor to connect with the world through my brand. I truly believe that when you feel most confident in yourself, you can change the world,” she said.

The awards this season will have a decidedly British accent, with nominees including Grace Wales Bonner, Martine Rose, Maximilian Davis and Kim Jones.

Meanwhile, designer Valentino Garavani will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Fashion Awards for his “groundbreaking couture creation” and red carpet gown.

Pandora is becoming a major partner of the awards.

Marie Carmen Gasco-Buisson, Pandora’s chief marketing officer, said the company is supporting the fashion awards as part of its mission to connect with “the global cultural zeitgeist”.

Source: wwd.com