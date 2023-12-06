Charlotte no longer in top 10 real estate markets for 2024

Charlotte, NC – For years, the real estate market in Charlotte has been hot. However, Charlotte was left out of the top 10 real estate markets to watch in 2024, according to a list put together by the Urban Land Institute and solutions firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The recently released list, in its 45th year, included nearly 2,000 interviews and surveys of experts, including real estate firms and homebuilders. When looking at the top real estate markets, Charlotte dropped to No. 13 from No. 10 last year. The Queen City has been declining for the last four years. It was ranked 6th in 2021 and 5th in 2020.

Despite the drop in the rankings, real estate in the Charlotte-metro is still very attractive, said Charlotte Realtor David Hoffman of David Hoffman Realty.

“The cost of living is not as low as it used to be,” Hoffman said. “We still have a very diverse workforce, a warm climate, it’s very business friendly.”

The realtor pointed out, however, that Charlotte is not Cheap The way it used to be.

“Last but not least, we are now competing with larger markets,” Hoffman explained. “Charlotte used to compete with mid-major markets. Some smaller MSAs [metropolitan statistical areas] Are in the top 50. Now we’re competing with Austin, Texas. “Now we’re competing with Chicago.”

Hoffman said another reason for the decline is that the secret has already been revealed.

“A lot of buyers have already bought here, the cost of living is higher in Charlotte than it’s ever been. And so that’s still very attractive, like you said, 13 is still very good. But there aren’t as many buyers anymore As much as it used to be.”

Hoffman said remote working is also associated with slips. Since people from outside the North or West are still able to retain their jobs, there is more competition for a place in the top 10.

Hoffman said, “It’s still one of the more popular places to live. But you’ve got to get people here to see the warm climate in the fall and winter and to see the four seasons. There are a lot of job opportunities here. But then again With remote living, you can be anywhere.”

