Like mother, like son.

Nick Graves, a second-generation 49er, made the most of his first career start in Charlotte’s season-opening 69-52 win over Maine, scoring 15 points on 100% shooting from the field.

One of three 49ers players with double-digit totals, Graves led interim head coach Aaron Ferney to its first win of the 2023–24 campaign. With opening-night jitters intact, Ferney and the 49ers led wire to wire, shooting 53.4% ​​from the field as a team and using their new and improved size to dominate on the glass.

Charlotte 49ers guard Nick Graves (10) celebrates with fans after hitting the game-winning shot against the Davidson Wildcats during a game at Belk Arena on November 29, 2022 in Davidson, N.C. Alex Slitz/[email protected]

Graves served as the team’s primary ball-handler for most of the game, which was a profound change after his true freshman season, where he scored a total of 36 points and was primarily the third or fourth guard off the bench.

Fearne was impressed with Graves’ offseason work during his sophomore season, and it paid off on Monday night.

“He has done a lot of work. We talk about it all the time – be confident in your work. You can’t cheat the game. You have to do big things and (Nick) has done a lot of that,” Fearne said. “You have been rewarded for it, and obviously, that needs to continue. It’s good to see someone like Nick get an award for his work, but also for the team.”

Graves is the son of former Charlotte women’s basketball standout Nikki Graves, who scored over 1,000 points in her four years in the Queen City (1996–1999). It was a surreal moment for the Durham native, but Graves is focused on establishing his legacy inside Halton Arena.

“This is special, the legacy that my mother left behind. It’s obviously special,” Graves said. “But at the end of the day, it’s my mark to leave right then and there. That’s just my legacy, but I’m leaving my mark.

The 6-foot-3 guard made all five of his shots in 24 minutes of action, including two 3-pointers and a career-high five rebounds. While Charlotte didn’t necessarily face adversity on the court, holding a double-digit lead for most of the night, this 49ers roster has a chip on its shoulder after an unexpected off-season change in head coach.

“I knew we would be ready for this,” Graves said. “We dealt with adversity at the end of the year, so it’s coming together. Our motto is, ‘Be our brother’s keeper.’ Just knowing that everyone supports each other, it’s a lot easier to be comfortable with whoever you’re on the court with. We stayed together.”

The Charlotte 49ers named Aaron Ferney the interim men’s basketball coach for the 2023–24 season. Sam Roberts / Charlotte 49ers

first step

The 17-point win was not only a strong way to start his tenure in the American Athletic Conference, but it was also a sign that athletic director Mike Hill made the right decision in naming Ferney the interim coach.

Charlotte faced considerable adversity this offseason, with Ron Sanchez stepping down via Zoom call just days before practice started — returning to his old job as associate head coach with the Virginia Cavaliers .

Fearne was pleased with his team’s performance as well as the atmosphere at Halton Arena.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity. It was inspiring how people were so supportive of us as a staff when we went through what we were going through,” Fearne said. “That will be something I will never forget. When you go through something like that – then work to get to opening night – it’s always special.

“At times it wasn’t good, but I’m extremely proud of their effort and their defensive effort. I felt we had a lot of contributions from (different) people. I thought the crowd was huge,” Fearne said. “I thought the students were amazing, and that has continued since I’ve been here. It was really intense, and honestly it was really hard to train because of the atmosphere.

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, Dale F. The Charlotte 49ers’ Isaiah Foulkes, right, drives the ball to Middle Tennessee’s Teefel Lennard, Jr. during a game at Holton Arena. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/[email protected]

pace yourself

At first glance at Charlotte’s revamped roster, it wasn’t quite the up-tempo offense that Ferney and the 49ers hinted at before the season.

Charlotte’s pace was almost identical to the end of Sanchez’s tenure, totaling 69 points on 62 possessions — one less than their 2022-23 season average of 63.4, which ranked third-slowest in the country. However, Charlotte defeated the Black Bears 35–24.

“I thought we were fine. I wouldn’t say we were as aggressive as we were in previous scrimmage games that we’ve played,” Ferney said of the pace. “It probably hurt that (Graves) and (Isaiah Foulkes) got into foul trouble a lot of the time. “We’ve been sitting on the bench a lot, so that’s slowed us down a little bit. Friday was the first time we practiced as a full team, and we’re trying to work on some of those parts. We’ll get better at it.”

Charlotte’s non-conference schedule is full of interesting matchups, and the Spectrum Center will host the 49ers’ next appearance, Friday night against Liberty (1-0).

“Obviously we have an exciting atmosphere for people to play at the Spectrum Center,” Fearne said. “We played there a few years ago, so it will be fun to get back there and play on that stage because they all dream of doing that.”

highlight of the night

After starting the final 11 games of the 2022-23 season, guard Isaiah Foulkes again found himself as the first player off the bench. It didn’t take long for Folks to display the toughness he has shown since stepping on campus, going from coast to coast and throwing down a vicious tomahawk slam on Maine’s Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish early in the game.

“(Isaiah) has always been explosive. “I really didn’t expect to have that type of power in the dunk, so it was impressive,” Graves said of his teammate. “To be honest, I probably said some things I shouldn’t have said when he dunked, but it was definitely an impressive play.”

