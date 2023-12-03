Charlie Munger's timeless storytelling skills

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – Warren Buffett (left) and Berkshire-Hathaway partner Charlie Munger address members… [+] Pressed in Omaha, Nebraska on May 5, 2002. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Warren Buffett once said of his best friend, “Charlie Munger is able to summarize important ideas in very few words.”

Munger, the billionaire vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, died on Tuesday at the age of 99. Munger’s fans and followers have flooded social media with memories of his humor, wit and influence.

Munger was an extraordinary storyteller and communicator. His best suggestions stand the test of time because of the way he presented them.

Munger used two time-tested rhetorical devices to educate investors: proverbs and parables.

Maxims disguised as fianceism

In its obituary, the new York Times Munger called it Buffett’s “maxim-spouting alter-ego.” Maxims were Munger’s strength, and he used them brilliantly like his hero, Benjamin Franklin.

The most quoted Munger proverbs (known as Mungerisms) stand the test of time because they pack a quantity of worldly wisdom into short, memorable statements.

Proverbs work best when they contain universal truths (or guiding principles) in a tight, concise expression of one or two short sentences. Major among Munger’s guiding principles:

Try to be a little wiser each day than you were when you woke up.

In just one sentence, Munger encapsulated the core principle to which he attributes his extraordinary success – continuous learning. Munger once said that the world keeps changing, so if you want to get ahead in life and business, become a learning machine.

here’s another one:

Imitating the herd invites regression toward the mean.

In just eight words, Munger lays out a complex investing theory using scientific terms to explain a deeply psychological phenomenon. In essence, Munger is saying that following the crowd only guarantees mediocre results.

Munger’s observation complements Warren Buffett’s famous quote, or saying: “Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy.”

According to the 2023 updated edition, “Charlie is content to swim immovably against the tide of popular opinion – indefinitely, if necessary – which is a rare trait in the average investor.” Poor Charlie’s Almanac, “This lone-wolf aspect of Charlie’s nature is a rarely appreciated reason why he consistently outperforms the larger investment community.”

Because proverbs are limited to just a few words, they are not only memorable, but they are also more likely to be put into action. And Warren Buffett is glad he followed suit.

In Berkshire Hathaway’s 2015 shareholder letter, Buffett said that Munger changed the way he invested and, as a result, made him and Berkshire’s shareholders much wealthier.

Buffett recalls, “The blueprint he gave me was simple.”

Forget what you know about buying suitable businesses at amazing prices; Instead, buy amazing businesses at reasonable prices.

Buffett said he was initially reluctant to pursue this philosophy because he had had reasonable success without Munger’s input. “But Charlie never tired of repeating to me his points about business and investing, and his logic was cogent.”

The brevity of Munger’s quote and the clear distinction between fair businesses and wonderful businesses make this adage clear. It’s memorable, easy to understand, and thought-provoking, all characteristics of effective communication.

A parable to live by.

Munger, who had many disciples interested in reading, realized that the great teachers in history relied on parables as a powerful educational tool. By breaking down complex ideas into short, relatable stories, Munger’s parables taught big lessons about universal truths.

He deliberately chose existing parables or created his own parables to highlight people’s choices when faced with decisions.

Poor Charlie’s Almanac (2023)

stripe press

“My father often used the platform of the family dinner table to educate his children,” recalls daughter Wendy Munger. Poor Charlie’s Almanac, “His favorite educational tools were the Morality Tale, in which someone faced a moral problem and chose the right path, and the Downward Spiral Tale, in which someone chose the wrong choice and suffered an inevitable series of devastating personal and professional losses.”

One of Munger’s principles for investing (and for a successful career) is to live within your means; Follow your knowledge, passion and abilities. According to Munger, staying too far away from one’s area of ​​competence is a cause of trouble.

One of Munger’s favorite ways to convey the scope of the qualification was to wrap it up in a short story like this:

Young people always come to me and say, I am practicing law and I don’t like it. I would love to become a billionaire. How do I do this? Well, let me tell you a story. A young man goes to meet Mozart. And he says, ‘Mozart, I want to start composing a symphony.’ And Mozart said, how old are you? And the guy says, 22. Mozart says you’re too young to do a symphony. And the man says, yes, but you were 10 years old when you composed the symphony. And Mozart says, yes, but I wasn’t asking other people how to do it.

Munger believed that investors who do not understand opportunities or businesses well enough to make informed decisions are likely to make bad decisions. He also believed that the same philosophy applied to career decisions. If you figure out what you’re good at, you’ll get an edge.

Munger was also fond of a parable that taught people to live a meaningful life. Mungar’s advice was to write your obituary the way you would want it to be read at your funeral and live your life accordingly.

“It reminds me of a story,” Munger said in a speech at USC Law School.

The minister said, ‘Now the time has come to say something good about the deceased.’ And no one came forward, and no one came forward, and no one came forward. And finally, a man came up and said, ‘Well, his brother was even worse.’ This is not the life you want to have.

Sage’s advice in the form of a parable.

In another famous saying, Munger once said, “The best thing a human being can do is to help another human being know more.” Munger was a teacher at heart, and the communication tools he chose to use make his students and followers wiser because they know more.

