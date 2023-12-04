Charlie Munger's Most Important Investing Lessons

American billionaire investor Charles Munger poses for a photo with folded hands in loss , [+] Angeles, California, March 9, 1988. (Photo by Bonnie Shiffman/Getty Images) getty images

Charlie Munger, one of the greatest investors of all time, passed away this week. He was 99 years old.

Munger was a successful lawyer and Warren Buffett’s most trusted partner at Berkshire Hathaway. Munger was capable of giving intelligent opinions on many subjects. This article is about the most important investing lesson I learned from Charlie Munger: Invest only in high quality businesses.

High quality stock best combination

When Warren Buffett first met Charlie Munger at a dinner party in 1959, Buffett was a classic value investor who focused on investing in companies at bargain prices. Munger helped Buffett turn Berkshire Hathaway into the Mona Lisa of corporate conglomerates by convincing Buffett to invest only in wonderful businesses. At reasonable price.

Munger has long advocated investing in high-quality businesses with strong brands, competitive advantages and the ability to increase prices over time.

See’s Candies, one of Berkshire’s best investments of all time, meets these criteria. When Berkshire purchased the company in 1972, it was a well-established confectionery company based in California. As a native of California, Munger was familiar with the brand and its excellent reputation. He convinced Buffett to move away from his traditional approach of buying cheap, undervalued companies and instead pay a premium for a company that Munger believed to be a high-quality compounder.

Turns out, Munger was right. See’s Candies, originally purchased for $25 million, has since generated more than $2 billion in pre-tax earnings. This investment not only provided substantial returns, but also taught Buffett valuable lessons about the power and quality of brands, shaping future investment decisions. For example, Berkshire later purchased a large stake in Coca-Cola on the same basis.

Munger had the unique ability to simplify complex subjects to their essential truths. He said, “Over the long term, it is difficult for a stock to earn much better returns than the business on which it is based. If the business earns 6% on capital over 40 years and you hold it for 40 years, You’re not going to make much of a difference from a 6% return – even if you buy it at a steep discount to the original.

There is a lot of wisdom hidden in that sentence. I encourage you to read it again and really try to remember it.

The point Munger was making is that the value of common equity follows the company’s profit path over the long term. Highly profitable companies with sustainable competitive advantages earn above average returns on capital, which reflects the fundamental quality of a company. Sometimes the market assigns an above average or below average valuation to those fundamentals. However, if a company is fundamentally strong and grows consistently, the market will rise. ultimately Reward shareholders for that value creation. That’s why once he finds something worth investing in, Munger favors a very long holding period.

For example, if you backtest the top 20% of the Russell 3000 Index based on 5-year average returns on capital (to normalize cyclical fluctuations), and assume annual rebalancing on December 31 of each year, So a hypothetical investor would have earned more than double the long-term compound returns of the index from 2000 – 2022 (770% cumulative return vs. 323%).

Top 20% of the Russell 3000 Index, rebalanced annually and ranked based on 5-year average returns , [+] capital. Source: Bloomberg. Silverlight Asset Management, LLC

How to Find Amazing Companies

The types of companies that Munger considers high-quality compounders rarely go on sale. But when they do, it’s usually a profitable buy.

To screen for high-quality companies, you can use stock screeners available from your online broker or through a website that tracks fundamental data. You can also use the criteria outlined in the backtest above, or focus on other profitability metrics and indicators of balance sheet strength.

Another option is to subscribe to a service like Morningstar. They have analysts who are experts in various sectors and provide Economic Mott Scores to individual companies. Generally speaking, ‘wide moat’ firms were the type of high quality franchises that Munger preferred. These are companies that consistently earn above average returns on capital due to their enduring strategic characteristics.

Sometimes a wide-moat business misses quarterly earnings numbers, or faces some other friction that temporarily dampens Wall Street’s sentiment toward the company. When a large company faces short-term uncertainty (and everyone does eventually), Wall Street often misinterprets it as a sign of long-term risk. This can lead to great companies being marked at valuations that may still exceed the broader index, but represent a smaller premium than average. When I see situations like this, I often think of Munger and wince.

Why will fundamental investing never go out of style?

Early in Charlie Munger’s career, one could argue that investing was easy. There weren’t that many algorithms or clever analysts dissecting every tick by tick move. Nevertheless, his mental model of favoring high-quality companies is still very applicable today.

In my experience, the most common way equity investors get into trouble is when they forget or ignore Munger’s point about the fundamentals of business.

For example, remember the meme stock craze of a few years ago? AMC Entertainment (AMC) received aggressive bidding from retail investors at a valuation that far outweighed its intrinsic value. That price action temporarily created a lot of millionaires. For example, the CEO of AMC did very well thanks to the Reddit crowd. He will earn $25.2 million in total compensation in 2021, and another $48.2 million in 2022. However, AMC shares have fallen 98% since peaking on June 2, 2021!

AMC has potholes because it is Antonym A company with high returns on capital. The company has lost money every year since 2020, while reducing its workforce and closing theaters. In retrospect, the meme stock phase represented a massive misallocation of capital into a few low-quality companies that were unable to recycle that capital in profitable ways for the betterment of shareholders.

In 2023, many investors are commenting about how small-cap stocks have lagged behind large-cap stocks. While the Russell 1000 large-cap index is up 21.5% year-to-date, the Russell 2000 small-cap index is up only 7.2%. One big reason for the dramatic disparity: 41% of companies in the Russell 2000 are unprofitable, compared to only 17% in the Russell 1000.

Charlie Munger taught many great lessons in his life. And even if life is limited, his teachings can still serve investors long into the future.