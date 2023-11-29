Charlie Munger, who was Warren Buffett’s right-hand man at Berkshire, dies at 99

Nov 28 (Reuters) – Warren Buffett confidant Charlie Munger died on Tuesday at the age of 99, leaving a void at Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA.N) that investors said was critical of the group’s well-established succession. Despite planning, it will be impossible to fill.

Berkshire said Munger died peacefully at a hospital in California, where he lived. No reason was given. Munger will turn 100 on January 1.

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its current position without Charlie’s inspiration, knowledge and participation,” Buffett, the 93-year-old chairman and chief executive of Berkshire, said in a statement.

The death of Munger, Berkshire’s vice chairman since 1978, marks the end of an era in corporate America and investing.

Along with Buffett, Munger was respected and admired by investors around the world, many of whom flocked to Berkshire’s annual shareholder weekend in Omaha, Nebraska, to hear the duo’s folk wisdom on investing and life.

Although Munger was not involved in Berkshire’s day-to-day operations, his death deprived Buffett of working with him for a long time.

Investors also said that although Berkshire had appointed managers it could trust to keep the company running, the loss of Munger would be deeply felt, and caused an outpouring of grief.

“It’s a blow,” said Thomas Russo, a partner at Gardner Russo & Quinn in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and a longtime Berkshire shareholder. “This will leave a huge void for investors who have based their ideas, words and activities on Munger and his insights.”

Since becoming Berkshire’s vice chairman, Munger worked closely with Buffett to allocate Berkshire’s capital and never minced words when he felt his business partner was making a mistake.

“As a team with Buffett, he was certainly one of the greatest investors,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Jersey. “I’m sure this is a huge loss for Buffett personally.”

Munger was known for steering Buffett away from buying what he called “cigar butts” – mediocre companies that had nothing left to smoke and could be bought at very cheap prices – and instead looked for quality. Favor was taken.

“Charlie felt that buying very good businesses at reasonable prices that could sustain compounding and reinvest cash flows into continued growth was in line with how he and Warren were philosophical and liked to invest. Used to do,” said Paul Lountzis, president of Lountzis Asset Management in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “He’s loved running a business forever.”

Money manager Whitney Tilson, who knew Munger personally, said that “a generation of investment managers” learned some of their art from Munger and Buffett.

He said, “What impressed us most about these people was their advice on living a fulfilling life by instructing people to think clearly, be honest with themselves, learn from mistakes and avoid disasters.”

Tilson said he attended dozens of meetings that people attended and that Munger once told a private audience: “I just want to know where I’m going to die so I never go there.”

Berkshire’s future

Berkshire is unlikely to replace Munger and has not publicly discussed any need or desire to do so.

Two other vice chairmen, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, provide day-to-day oversight of Berkshire’s non-insurance and insurance businesses, respectively.

Munger’s death comes a week after Buffett donated about $866 million of Berkshire stock to four family charities and issued a rare shareholder letter in which he acknowledged that his time was limited, given his own investments. In the last stage of his career.

In last week’s letter, Buffett said Berkshire is “built to last” and will remain in good hands even without him.

He has never publicly indicated a desire to step down, including after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012.

“At 93, I’m feeling good but I’m fully aware that I’m playing extra innings,” Buffett wrote.

Under Berkshire’s succession plan, which Munger inadvertently mentioned at Berkshire’s 2021 annual meeting, Abel will become chief executive when Buffett is no longer in charge.

Buffett’s son Howard will become non-executive chairman, and one or two portfolio managers will handle investments.

Berkshire’s businesses include BNSF Railroad, car insurance company Geico and a range of energy, industrial and retail operations, as well as familiar consumer names such as Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom and See’s Candies.

It also owns hundreds of billions of dollars of stock, led by Apple (AAPL.O).

change without charlie

Perhaps the most noticeable change to the public from Munger’s death will be the Berkshires’ annual weekend, which draws thousands of people to Omaha and is livestreamed around the world.

Now Munger won’t be there to share the stage with Buffett and answer dozens of shareholder questions for five hours.

Abel and Jain, which have answered some of these questions in recent years, may play a greater role.

“The annual meeting will never be the same without Charlie’s concise, open and honest comments,” said Lountzis. “He was very different from Warren, in the sense that Charlie said what he thought and didn’t care what anyone else thought.”

Russo said: “Berkshire might be a little less fun without him.”

