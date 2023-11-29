Charlie Munger was a master of one-liners even in the 90s, calling crypto a 'sexual disease' and AI overrated

Charlie Munger, who died on Tuesday, was renowned for his investing success as well as his extraordinary intellect.

The “Oracle of Pasadena” had a good sense of humor even in the late 90s.

Here are some of his best quotes on the markets – including his savage takedown of crypto.

The late Charlie Munger, who died on Tuesday at the age of 99, was known for his distinctive sense of humor as well as his tremendous success during his five-decade tenure at Berkshire Hathaway.

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man leaves behind decades of life lessons — as well as his fair share of zingers, including a brutal takedown of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Here are 11 of the Oracle of Pasadena’s best quotes on investing and the markets.

Share Market

1. On the financial crisis of 2008: “The bubble in America was caused by some combination of megalomania, madness and evil, I would say, investment banking, mortgage banking” – Munger at a 2011 conference in Pasadena, CA

2. On Dick Fuld, former CEO of Lehman Brothers: “I’m sure Richard Fuld doesn’t have the slightest remorse. It’s just megalomania. When that happens, you need rules to prevent disaster. When banks are borrowing the credit rating of the government, You need rules to stop stupid things from happening” -Munger in a 2010 interview with CNBC

3. But derivatives: “What do you think a derivatives trading desk is? It’s a casino. They make magicians look good” – Munger at the 2015 Daily Journal annual meeting

4. What value investing has in common with fishing: “A friend of mine is a fisherman. He says, ‘I have a simple rule for success in fishing. Fish where there are fish.’ You want to fish where the prices are cheap. [It’s] “So easy” – Munger at the 2020 Daily Journal Annual Meeting

5. on meme stock: “What we are getting is a very dangerous excess and danger to the country. A lot of people like to have drunken fights, and so far they are the ones who are winning, and a lot of people are making money from our fights. Have been” – Munger at the 2021 Daily Journal Annual Meeting

federal Reserve

6. On Alan Greenspan, Fed Chairman in the event of a financial crisis: “Alan Greenspan is a smart guy. He drank a lot of Ayn Rand at an early age” – Munger at a 2011 conference in Pasadena, CA

artificial intelligence

7. On the ChatGPT-fueled AI investment craze: “I’m personally skeptical of some of the hype around artificial intelligence. I think old-fashioned intelligence works very well” – Munger at the 2023 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting

bitcoin and crypto

8. But Bitcoin when it was trading at $150: “I think it’s rat poison” – Munger in a 2013 interview with Fox Business

9. Five years later, when the token was worth $9,000: “So it’s more expensive rat poison” – Munger in a 2018 follow-up interview with Fox Business

10. On Surviving the Crypto Frenzy and Its Subsequent Crash: “I’m proud of the fact that I avoided it. It’s like a venereal disease. I just hold it in contempt” – Munger at the 2022 Daily Journal annual meeting

11, On US not banning crypto transactions: “I’m not proud of my country for allowing this shit – well, I call it crypto shit. It sucks, it’s crazy, it’s no good, it will do nothing but harm, allow it Giving in is antisocial… I think people who oppose my position are idiots” – Munger at the 2023 Daily Journal annual meeting

Source: markets.businessinsider.com