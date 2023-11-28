Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s longtime assistant at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99

Omaha, Neb. (AP) – Charlie Munger, who helped Warren Buffett build Berkshire Hathaway into an investment powerhouse, has died in a California hospital. He was 99 years old.

Berkshire Hathaway said in a statement that Munger’s family told the company that he died in hospital on Tuesday morning, exactly a month before his 100th birthday.

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its current position without Charlie’s inspiration, knowledge and involvement,” Buffett said in a statement.

Munger served as Buffett’s sounding board on investment and business decisions and helped lead Berkshire for more than five decades and served as its longtime vice chairman.

Munger had been using a wheelchair for mobility for many years but was mentally sharp. That was on display when he fielded hours of questions at the Berkshire and Daily Journal Corp. annual meetings earlier this year and in recent interviews on an investing podcast with The Wall Street Journal.

Munger preferred to stay in the background and let Buffett become the face of Berkshire, and he often downplayed his contribution to the company’s remarkable success.

But Buffett always credited Munger for pushing him beyond his early value investing strategies to buy great businesses at good prices, like See’s Candy.

Buffett said in 2008, “Charlie has taught me a lot about valuing businesses and about human nature.”

Buffett’s early successes were based on what he learned from former Columbia University professor Ben Graham. He would buy stock in companies that were selling cheaply, below the value of their assets, and then, when the market price improved, sell the shares.

Munger and Buffett began buying Berkshire Hathaway shares in 1962 at $7 and $8 per share, and in 1965 they took control of the New England textile mill. Over time, both men used the income from their businesses to transform Berkshire into the conglomerate it is today. Buying other companies such as Geico Insurance and BNSF Railroad, as well as maintaining a high-profile stock portfolio with major investments in Apple and Coca-Cola. Shares rose to $546,869 on Tuesday, and many investors became rich by holding the stock.

Throughout the time they worked together, Buffett and Manger lived more than 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers) apart, but Buffett said he would call Manger in Los Angeles or Pasadena to consult on every major decision he made.

Munger grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, about five blocks from Buffett’s current home, but since Munger is seven years older, the two men did not meet in childhood, even though both worked at Buffett’s grandfather and uncle’s grocery store. Were.

When the two men met at an Omaha dinner party in 1959, Munger was practicing law in Southern California and Buffett was running an investment partnership in Omaha.

According to the definitive book biography of Munger, “Poor Charlie’s Almanac: The Wit and Wisdom of Charles T. Munger”, Buffett and Munger struck up a conversation at that initial meeting and then remained in contact through frequent telephone calls and long letters. Stay in.

The two men shared investment ideas and occasionally bought into the same companies during the 1960s and 70s. They became the two largest shareholders in one of their common investments, the trading stamp maker Blue Chip Stamp Company, and through it acquired See’s Candy, Buffalo News, and Wesco. Munger became vice chairman of Berkshire in 1978 and chairman and president of Wesco Financial in 1984.

The vast number of dedicated Berkshire shareholders who regularly flocked to the Omaha area to listen to the two men will remember the sarcastic quip Munger made when answering questions with Buffett at the annual meetings.

Munger was known for repeating “I have nothing to add” after Buffett’s many detailed answers at Berkshire meetings. But Mungar also often gave sharp answers that got straight to the heart of an issue, such as the advice he gave in 2012 about finding a good investment.

He said, “If there’s a really high commission on it, don’t bother looking at it.”

Mungar was known as an avid reader and student of human behaviour. They employed various models borrowed from disciplines such as psychology, physics, and mathematics to evaluate potential investments.

Munger studied mathematics at the University of Michigan in the 1940s, but left college to serve as a meteorologist in the Army Air Corps during World War II.

He then earned a law degree from Harvard University in 1948, even though he did not complete his undergraduate degree.

Munger at one time amassed a fortune of over $2 billion and earned a spot on the list of the richest Americans. Munger’s wealth diminished over time as he donated more of his wealth, but the steadily increasing value of Berkshire’s stock kept him wealthy.

Munger has made significant gifts to Harvard-Westlake, Stanford University Law School, the University of Michigan, and the Huntington Library, as well as other charities. After his wife’s death in 2010, he bequeathed a large portion of his Berkshire stock to his eight children.

Munger also served on the boards of Good Samaritan Hospital and the private Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles. And Munger served on the board of Costco Wholesale Corp. and for years as chairman of Daily Journal Corp.

,

Follow Josh Funk online at www.twitter.com/funkwrite

Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com