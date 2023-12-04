Charlie Munger trusted only one person other than Warren Buffett with his personal fortune. Here’s a look at Li Lu’s tribute to the legendary investor.

Charlie Munger’s close friend and confidant, Li Lu recently paid tribute to the late investor.

Warren Buffett’s business partner was uniquely committed to ethics and fairness, Lee said.

Lee said, “Munger showed the world that it was possible to live virtuously while embracing capitalism.”

A close friend and confidant of Charlie Munger recently published a tribute to the renowned investor who died last week, highlighting the values ​​and principles that made him unique.

Li Lu, the only person other than Warren Buffett whom Munger trusted to invest his personal wealth, wrote a eulogy on Facebook titled “Remembering My Teacher Charlie Munger”. The hedge fund manager recalled meeting Munger over Thanksgiving lunch 20 years ago and having a deep conversation that lasted for hours.

“This began an investment partnership that has now lasted two decades,” he wrote. “Charlie became my mentor, partner, dear friend, and most of all, a lifelong role model.”

Munger was so impressed with Lee that he invested nearly $90 million in a fund launched a few months after their first meeting. Li has since increased the amount nearly fivefold, making it little surprise that Munger – Buffett’s right-hand man and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway – has dubbed him the “Chinese Warren Buffett.”

Li also introduced Munger to BYD, paving the way for both Berkshire and the Daily Journal — a newspaper publisher that Munger chaired for more than four decades — to invest in the Chinese EV maker and reap huge profits. For.

The main message of Lee’s tribute was that Munger valued ethics, fairness and honesty above financial returns.

“In our capitalist society, where do virtue, moral responsibility, the pursuit of truth, and public service fit in?” Lee wrote. “Charlie Munger answered those questions through his long exemplary life.”

The boss of Himalaya Capital Management explained that Munger only made deals where he would be comfortable taking the other side, and he dedicated his wealth to worthy causes rather than material things. Lee said Munger continued to learn throughout his life, making rational decisions free from emotions, facing difficult times without panicking or losing his temper, throwing himself into his personal relationships and sharing his knowledge far and wide. Worked hard for.

Li said Munger is widely followed in China with his definitive book about the investor, “Poor Charlie’s Almanac,” which sold more than 1.2 million copies in the last decade. He said Buffett’s late partner was seen by many as “the embodiment of modern Confucianism, maintaining a virtuous and enlightened life while embracing the market forces of capitalism.”

Lee concluded his tribute by predicting that Munger’s “eternal legacy” is that his singular approach to investing “will continue to spread, inspire, and influence the world even more profoundly.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com