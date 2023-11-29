Charlie Munger: These 'Basic Rules' Made Me Successful in Life - 'With Warren Buffett, I Had All 3'

Charlie Munger died on November 28 At the age of 99. These reflections on his life and career, which he wrote for CNBC Make It, are among his last writings.

A person’s journey to career satisfaction is not always linear. After graduating from Harvard Law School, I joined a well-known firm in California. I built a home and a family, and I worked hard for years.

Still, I wanted to earn more than what a senior law partner expected. I started investing in stocks, businesses and property development before starting a law firm with some of my colleagues.

I spent several successful years at the firm, but I was not satisfied practicing law. I liked the freedom of a capitalist. I liked figuring things out and taking risks. I preferred to make decisions and gamble with my own money. I usually thought I knew better than the customer, so why should I do it his way?

One evening, at a dinner party in Omaha, I was introduced to a man named Warren Buffett. Warren and I shared many ideas when it came to business, finance, history, and investing. He convinced me to leave law as soon as I could. Ultimately we agreed to go into business together, which turned out to be an incredibly good decision.

I have three basic rules for career satisfaction that have always helped me. I believe they can help any young person evaluate a career decision. Although it is almost impossible to get all three, you should still try.

1. Don’t sell anything you wouldn’t buy yourself.

The safest way to try to get what you want is to try to deserve what you want. This is a very simple idea. This is the golden rule. You want to distribute to the world what you would buy if you were on the other end.

In my opinion there is no ethos that is better for any person. Overall, people who have this ethos win at life, and they don’t just win money and respect – they win the respect and trust of the people they deal with.

Also, gaining deserved trust brings great happiness in life. Reputation and integrity are your most valuable assets – and can be lost in a heartbeat.

2. Don’t work for someone you don’t respect and admire.

You especially want to avoid working directly under someone you don’t admire and don’t want to be like. it’s dangerous. We are all subject to some degree of control by authority figures, especially authority figures who are rewarding us. It takes both some talent and willpower to properly deal with this threat.

I managed in my time by identifying people I admired, and maneuvering, mostly without criticizing anyone, so that I could usually work under the right kind of people. If you’re smart enough to do some clever work, many employers will allow it.

Generally, your results in life will be more satisfactory if you work under people whom you truly admire.

3. Only work with people you enjoy.

I have found that intense interest in any subject is indispensable if you really want to excel. I could force myself to be quite good at many things, but I couldn’t excel at anything I didn’t have a deep interest in or enjoy.

If possible, you’ll want to motivate yourself to do something you have a strong interest in with people whose company you enjoy.

Another thing you have to do is work very hard. I like this term because to me it means: “Sit on your ass until you make it.” I have had amazing partners throughout my life who are full of hard work. I think I got them partly because I tried to deserve them, and partly because I was smart enough to choose them, and partly because there was some luck involved.

I have been incredibly lucky in my life when it comes to these basic rules. I had all three with Warren Buffett.

