Charlie Munger steps away from brutal auto business — and says Elon Musk's rival is better at the nuts and bolts of manufacturing

Charlie Munger says he doesn’t even try to invest in the extremely challenging auto industry.

The famous investor led Berkshire Hathaway’s bet on China’s BYD, now a major EV maker.

Warren Buffett’s business partner says BYD CEO is better at building things than Tesla’s Elon Musk.

Charlie Munger avoids being too harsh on the automotive industry – and says the boss of Tesla-rival BYD is better than Elon Musk when it comes to the nitty-gritty of manufacturing.

“Look how hard it would be to go into the auto business and make some big kills,” Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway told the Acquired podcast in a rare, long-form interview released this week.

“Who knows who’s going to win? The whole thing has been thrown up in the air by all these electric cars, all these big new capital requirements, different ways to sell cars and also they have these tough unions, so I just Don’t even look at the auto industry.”

It’s worth noting that in 2008 Munger convinced Buffett to pay $232 million for a 9.9% stake in Chinese battery maker BYD, which would go on to become a major player in electric vehicles. Berkshire disclosed the first reduction of its position last August, when its value had soared 35 times, and the group has continued to cash out this year.

The 99-year-old investor described the stake as a venture-capital type of investment. He recalled trying and failing to convince BYD’s founder and CEO, Wang Chuanfu, not to enter the auto business because it was a “graveyard” for newcomers.

“I may be a big fan, but I’m hanging on by my hat when he’s walking around the track,” Munger said. “They make me nervous, it’s very aggressive,” he said, adding that BYD has “put the foot straight on the floorboard.”

The veteran stock picker also explained why he sees Wang as a special talent. “He can do things you can’t do,” Munger said. “He can look at someone else’s auto parts and he can figure out how to make this crappy thing.”

“He’s a fanatic who knows how to really make things with his hands,” Munger added. “In other words he’s closer to ground zero. The guy from BYD is actually better at building things than Elon.”

Munger has previously shared his thoughts on the Tesla and SpaceX CEOs. In February, Munger praised Musk’s unexpected success in the auto industry, but indicated he expected BYD to overtake Tesla in the EV race.

“Even if you’re a genius like Musk in some ways, there’s always some little BYD that comes out and does better,” he said.

In May, Munger spoke about the relationship between Musk, who is working to shift the world toward clean energy and travel to Mars, and Berkshire owners, who invest in more stable industries like car insurance and fast food. showed a significant difference.

“He likes to do the impossible and do it,” Munger said. “We’re different. Warren and I are looking for easier work.”

“We don’t want that much failure,” he said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com