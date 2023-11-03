Charlie Munger says Elon Musk has overtaken China's BYD chief - set to overtake Tesla in global sales of fully electric vehicles

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man at Berkshire Hathaway, Charlie Munger, was surprised by the success of China’s BYD earlier this year. The electric-vehicle maker has overtaken Tesla in China and is close to overtaking it in EV sales globally. Munger led Berkshire’s decision to invest in BYD.

“I’ve never helped build anything at Berkshire that’s as good as BYD,” Munger said in February at the news publisher’s annual meeting. daily Journal, “BYD is far ahead of Tesla in China. It’s almost ridiculous.”

Munger said Berkshire’s initial $270 million investment in BYD in 2008 was worth “about $8 billion or maybe”. [$9 billion], “That’s a pretty good rate of return.”

Munger believes that a large reason for BYD’s success is the ability of its founder and CEO Wang Chuanfu, whom he described in 2009 as “a combination of Thomas Edison and Jack Welch.” Recently, he explained in more detail the qualities of billionaire BYD. The founder, who grew up in extreme poverty, was born to rice-farmer parents and then orphaned as a child.

“He can do things you can’t do,” Munger said on Sunday’s episode of the podcast. acquired, “He’s a fanatic who really knows how to make things with his hands. In other words it is close to ground zero. The BYD guy is actually better at building things than Elon.”

“BYD was a miracle, but the guy worked 70 hours a week and had a very high IQ,” he said, describing investing in the Chinese automaker as a “venture-capital-type game.” Wang is also known as a tireless cost-cutter, and he still lives a relatively frugal lifestyle.

Charlie Munger, above, calls BYD’s Wang Chuanfu a “get-it-done type of production executive.”

Brent Levin-Bloomberg/Getty Images

Yes to BYD, no to Tesla

Musk also advocated to Munger about Berkshire investing in Tesla, but he decided against it. musk Tweeted Earlier this year, “When I had lunch with him in late 2008, Munger could have invested in Tesla at a ~$200M valuation.” Tesla’s market cap is now $679 billion.

But Berkshire, with a few exceptions, has avoided investing in automakers, considering it too risky. As Buffett explained earlier this year: “Charlie and I have long felt that the auto industry is very tough. It’s just a business where you have a lot of competitors around the world, they’re not going to go away. And it seems there are winners at any time, but that doesn’t get you a permanent place.

He added, “I think I know where Apple will be in five or 10 years, [but] I don’t know what car companies are going to become in the next five or ten years.”

In acquired Podcast, Munger said, “Who knows who’s going to win? The whole thing has been blown up in the air by all these electric cars, all these big new capital requirements, different ways to sell cars and also these tough unions they have, so I don’t even look at the auto industry.”

Even BYD, despite its success, has troubles today. Berkshire has been selling BYD shares since August last year, including $25.7 million worth last month.

“I may be a big fan, but I’m hanging on by my hat when he’s walking around the track,” he said. “They make me nervous, it’s very offensive.” He described the “huge mistakes” made by BYD in its early days, when it “almost went broke [its] Initial Dealership Creation System.

But when asked what attracted him about BYD, Munger replied: “The guy was a genius. He has a Ph.D. Had received the degree. in engineering and he could look at someone’s part in the morning…and in the afternoon he could build it. I’ve never seen anyone like him. He can do anything. He’s a natural engineer and production executive who gets things done, and that’s a great talent to have in one place.”

That helps explain why BYD, which makes its own batteries and semiconductor chips, came only 3,456 vehicles short of overtaking Tesla in global EV sales in the third quarter and is poised to overtake it. BYD sold 431,603 fully electric vehicles in the quarter, up 23% from the previous quarter.

“BYD will sell more fully electric passenger vehicles than Tesla in the fourth quarter,” Taylor Ogan, CEO of Shenzhen-based hedge fund Snow Bull Capital, which owns shares in both automakers, told Bloomberg last month.

While it is known for selling affordable vehicles to the masses, BYD has recently introduced luxury brands in its lineup, which has led to an increase in its sales. It’s also selling more cars abroad – particularly in Europe and Southeast Asia – with exports accounting for 9% of third-quarter sales, up from 5% in the previous quarter.

In May, Musk responded to a resurfaced 2011 interview in which he was shown laughing at the quality of BYD cars.

“That was several years ago,” Musk explained. “Their cars are highly competitive these days.”

