Charlie Munger once talked about Warren Buffett’s ’20-slot’ rule on successful investing. This is how it works.

Charlie Munger talked about Warren Buffett’s “20-slot” rule in a commencement speech in 1994.

The rule says you should treat your lifetime investment as 20 punches on a 20-slot punch card.

“Under those rules, you’ll have to think really carefully about what you did and you’ll be forced to put the burden on what you really thought about.”

Charlie Munger’s passing on Tuesday has prompted investors to look at his past guidance, including advice he shared nearly 30 years ago.

In a commencement speech at the University of Southern California in 1994, Warren Buffett’s right-hand man at Berkshire Hathaway talked about the “20-slot” rule. This is an investing-and life-strategy that Buffett himself used.

According to Munger, Buffett loved to share this rule when lecturing at business schools. He started by telling MBA students that he could improve their financial situation by giving them 20-slot punch cards, with each punch representing all the investments you would make for the rest of your life.

After exhausting the card, you cannot make any further investments. Munger said Buffett believed, “Under those rules, you have to think really carefully about what you did and you’re forced to act on what you really thought about. So You’ll do much better.”

He said that although the concept seems “absolutely obvious” to him and Buffett, it is not conventional wisdom and is not widely taught.

“For me, it’s obvious that the winner has to bet very selectively. That’s been obvious from very early on in my life. I don’t know why it’s not obvious to a lot of other people,” Munger added. .

For his part, Buffett told MBA students in a lecture at the University of Florida in 1998 that they should not assume they will find 20 great ideas in their lifetime. Of those 20, maybe three, five or seven will work.

“But you can’t get rich by trying a new idea every day,” he said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com