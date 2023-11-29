Charlie Munger on how to live a successful life

A young countryman once said, “I wish I knew where I was going to die, and then I would never go there.” Although this idea sounds ridiculous, the villager had a deep truth. Because of the way complex adaptive systems work, and the way mental structures work, problems are often easier to solve through inversion. If you turn problems upside down, you often think better. For example, if you want to help India, the question you should consider asking is not “How can I help India?” Instead, you should ask, “How can I harm India?” You find out what will cause the most harm and then try to avoid it.

Perhaps both approaches logically seem to be the same thing. But those who have mastered algebra know that inverses will often and easily solve problems that otherwise resist solution. And in life, like in algebra, inverses will help you solve problems you can’t handle otherwise.

Now let me do a little inverse experiment. What will actually fail in life? What do we want to avoid? Some answers are easy. For example, laziness and unreliability will lead to failure. If you are untrustworthy, no matter what your qualities are, you will immediately fall into a pit. Therefore, doing sincerely what you are engaged in should become an automatic part of your conduct. Of course you want to avoid laziness and unreliability.

Another thing to avoid is extremely intense thinking, as it closes one’s mind. You see this a lot in TV’s worst preachers. They have different, profound, inconsistent ideas about technical theology, and many of them have heads like cabbages. This can happen with political ideology. And if you’re young, it’s especially easy to get swept up in intense and foolish political ideology and never get out.

I have that iron prescription that helps me stay sane when I tend to prioritize one deep ideology over another. I feel that I am not entitled to have an opinion unless I can explain the arguments against my position better than those in opposition. I feel that I am qualified to speak only when I reach that stage.

Another thing that often leads to stupidity and waste is the selfish bias, often subconscious, to which we are all subject. You think that the “true little me” is entitled to do whatever he wants. For example, why should a true little child not get what he wants by spending more than his means?

Well, there once was a man who became the world’s most famous musician, but he was completely miserable most of the time. One reason for this was that he always spent more than his income. That was mozart. If Mozart couldn’t get away with this kind of stupid behavior, I don’t think you should try.

Generally speaking, jealousy, resentment, revenge and self-pity are destructive ways of thinking. Self-pity can come very close to paranoia. Paranoia is one of the hardest things to overcome. You don’t want to wallow in self-pity. I had a friend who came over with a thick stack of linen-based cards. When someone made a comment that smacked of self-pity, he would slowly and pointedly pull out his huge stack of cards, take the top card and hand it to that person. The card reads, “Your story has touched my heart.” I have never heard of anyone having such bad luck as you.”

Well, you might say it’s verboseness, but I suggest it could be mental hygiene. Every time you find yourself turning to self-pity, no matter the reason, even if your child is dying of cancer, self-pity won’t help. Just get yourself a card from my friend. Self-pity is always counterproductive. This is a wrong way of thinking. And when you avoid it, you have a huge advantage over everyone else, or almost everyone else, because self-pity is a standard response. And you can train yourself with it.

Of course, you also want to take the self-serving bias out of your mental routine. Thinking that what is good for yourself is good for broader civilization and rationalizing stupid or bad conduct based on your subconscious tendency to serve yourself is a terrible way to go. You want to bring it out inside you because you want to be wise, not stupid, and good, not bad.

You must also allow, in your own cognition and conduct, the selfish bias of all others, for most people will not be very successful in overcoming such bias, the human condition being such as it is. If you do not allow selfish bias in the conduct of others, you are again a fool.

The General Counsel was technically and ethically correct, but his approach was not convincing. He recommended a very unpleasant thing to do to the busy CEO and the CEO, quite understandably, avoided the issue, and avoided it, not with the intention of getting it wrong. Over time, when powerful regulators grew angry at not being promptly informed, CEOs and general counsel went along with them.

The correct motivational technique in such situations was given by Ben Franklin. He said, “If you must persuade, appeal to interest, not reason.”

Man’s selfish bias is extreme, and it should have been harnessed to achieve the right result. So the general lawyer should have said, “Look, this could blow up into something that will destroy you, take away your money, take away your status, take away your reputation. My recommendation is that “Will prevent a potential disaster from which you may not recover.” That approach would have worked. You should often appeal to interest, not reason, even when your intentions are noble.

Perverted associations should also be avoided. You especially want to avoid working directly under someone you don’t admire and don’t want to be like. it’s dangerous. We are all subject to some degree of control by authority figures, especially authority figures who are rewarding us. It takes both some talent and willpower to properly deal with this threat.

I managed in my time by identifying people I admired, and maneuvering, mostly without criticizing anyone, so that I could usually work under the right kind of people. Many law firms will allow this if you are smart enough to work it out with some finesse. Generally, if you work under people whom you truly admire then your result in life will be more satisfactory.

Adapted from Poor Charlie’s Almanac, published by Stripe Press on December 5

Source: time.com