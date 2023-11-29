Charlie Munger Meme Coin Surges 31,000% After Bitcoin Hater's Death

It didn’t take long for DeGeneres to dance on the grave of longtime crypto hater and Warren Buffett advisor Charlie Munger, who died yesterday at the age of 99.

In fact, it took less than 15 minutes after Berkshire Hathaway announced the passing of its vice president that a Munger memecoin (MUNGER) would be launched for the first time on the decentralized exchange Uniswap. It appears that those intrepid Degen reflexes have paid off: according to GeckoTerminal, the Ethereum-based token is up 409% in the last 24 hours. Shortly after launch, the token had surged by more than 31,500%.

To be clear, MUNGER is still six decimal places away from being worth more than a penny – it’s worth just $0.00000001884 at the time of this writing. It is also highly volatile, and is already down 34% in the last hour. But that hasn’t stopped ironic meme coin traders from racking up the token with $3.57 million trading volume since yesterday. The coin currently sits at a market capitalization just north of $132,000 – although even this figure is already falling.

How will the late Munger take the news that his demise lined the pockets of at least a few “shitcoin” fans? Maybe not very kind.

“I’m not proud of our country for allowing this crypto nonsense,” Munger said earlier this year. “It sucks, it’s no good.”

Last year Munger compared crypto to a venereal disease, holding the entire industry “under contempt.”

He said at the time, “I think the whole development disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization.”

And this isn’t even specifically to get into Bitcoin, which he regularly calls “rat poison.”

Meme coins have a rich and long history of capitalizing on breaking news to pump up highly speculative tokens of dubious origin. Just last week, new CZ tokens created shortly after Changpeng Zhao’s shocking resignation as Binance CEO surged by 18,000%.

However, this value change comes with a hefty price tag: meme coins like MUNGER are regularly “rug-pulled” by their unknown creators, who withdraw liquidity and leave investors holding the bag.

Such moves may be condemned as “massively stupid,” “bad,” “no good,” or “very dangerous.” But it’s nothing that Munger hasn’t already said.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co