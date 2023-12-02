Charlie Munger lived in the same house for 70 years: Rich people who build 'really fancy houses' become 'less happy'

For Charlie Munger, living in a relatively modest house was no accident—it was a conscious choice.

Munger, the billionaire investor and longtime business partner of Warren Buffett, died on Tuesday at the age of 99. He previously filmed an extensive interview with CNBC’s Becky Quick, which aired Thursday evening, and discussed his rationale for staying here. Same California home for the last 70 years.

,[Buffett and I] Both are intelligent enough to have seen their friends who had become rich and built these wonderful houses.” ”And I would say in practically every case, they make the person less happy, not happier. “

A “basic home” has utility, Munger said, noting that a larger home can help you entertain more people — but that’s just it. “It’s a very expensive thing to do, and you don’t get that much benefit from it.”

Another drawback of owning a large mansion, he said: such an ostentatious display of wealth could spoil his children by encouraging them to “live lavishly.” Munger had nine children from two marriages, including two stepsons and a son who died of leukemia at the age of 9.

,[Buffett and I] Both considered bigger and better homes,” Munger said. “I had a large number of children, so it made sense as well. And I still decided that I wasn’t going to live a life where I looked like the Duke of Westchester or anything. And I was going to avoid it. “I did it on purpose… I didn’t think it would be good for the kids.”

As Munger points out, Buffett lives the same way: The 93-year-old billionaire bought his home in Omaha, Nebraska, for $31,500 in 1958 and has lived there ever since. Buffett’s quality of life “will get even worse” [he] He owned six or eight houses,” he reportedly said at Berkshire Hathaway’s 2014 shareholder meeting.

Munger often preached the virtues of living a modest life, offering advice such as “don’t be too jealous” and “don’t overspend your income”. In Thursday’s interview, he attributed his success and longevity to a long-held sense of caution and the ability to “avoid all the standard modes of failure.”

“Avoid crazy at all costs,” Munger said. “Insanity is more common than you think. It’s easy to go crazy. Just avoid it, avoid it, avoid it.”

Source: www.cnbc.com