Charlie Munger handed over his family’s wealth to the ‘Chinese Warren Buffett’ who turned it into half a billion dollars – ‘We made ungodly good returns for a long time’

In the early 2000s, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Vice President Charlie Munger made a bold but well-considered financial move. He bequeathed a significant portion of his family’s wealth – $88 million – to Li Lu, often called the Chinese Warren Buffett.

Despite its share of risk, this bold investment was not only safe but also yielded substantial growth. It is now estimated at around $400 million.

“We made good returns over a long period of time,” Munger said. “That $88 million has become four or five times that.”

Don’t miss:

They first met at a mutual friend’s residence in Los Angeles shortly after Lee graduated college. Munger initially came across as a somewhat reserved man, lost in his thoughts rather than fully immersed in the conversation. Despite this early influence, his sermon was imbued with Mungar’s brief but profound words of wisdom.

Seven years later, during a Thanksgiving lunch in 2003, Munger and Lee engaged in a conversation that Lee described as “a long heart-to-heart conversation.” Impressed by Lee’s progress in the investment field, when Lee launched a new fund venture in 2004, Munger backed him with personal funds.

Li’s investment track record includes notable achievements, including Kweichao Moutai, a liquor brand that has soared in value over the past two decades and is one of China’s largest listed companies. It has also been named the national wine of China.

Despite living amid the pandemic, Kweicho Moutai is having a great year. Its stock rose nearly 70% on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2020. The company, which is partly government-owned and partly publicly traded, is China’s most valuable business outside the tech sector. Its value is more than the four largest banks of the country.

the story continues

Trending: This Los Angeles startup is filling the gap in the real estate market worth hundreds of billions of dollars, and you can invest in it with as little as $100.

Munger praised Li’s shrewd decision making, saying, “It was really cheap, four to five times the earnings, and Li Lu just backed up the truck, bought everything he could and committed a murder.” Gave.”

The investment strategy adopted by Lee depends on his ability to identify undervalued prospects. This approach emphasizes that sometimes, it is less traditional investments that have the greatest potential for substantial growth. Lee’s ability to recognize opportunities when companies are undervalued has allowed him to unlock extraordinary value over time.

Li’s most famous investment is in BYD Co., Ltd., a battery and electric vehicle manufacturer. Lee initially invested in BYD in 2002, a move that laid the groundwork for both Buffett and Munger to do the same six years later.

Munger acknowledged the extraordinary success, calling the initial investment in BYD a “miracle”. In a CNBC interview, he said BYD has overtaken Tesla Inc. in China, a statement that contradicts Buffett’s views on the electric vehicle industry. Buffett has expressed concerns about excessive competition.

While Munger trusted Lee highly, considering him the only outsider to whom he entrusted responsibility for his finances, he also predicted that Lee would eventually play an important role at Berkshire Hathaway.

Read further:

Original story found here.

“The Secret Weapon of Active Investors” Supercharge your stock market game with the #1 “News and Everything Else” trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Charlie Munger handed over his family’s fortune to the ‘Chinese Warren Buffett’, who turned it into half a billion dollars – ‘We delivered ungodly good returns for a long time’ originally appeared on Benzinga.com.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Source: finance.yahoo.com