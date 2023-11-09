Charlie Munger calls crypto a 'stinkball', crypto community reacts

In a recent interview with WSJ, Munger compared the cryptocurrency industry to a dirty prank.

In his latest comments mocking the asset class, the Berkshire don called the blockchain industry a “stinker” in finance.

Charlie Munger blasts crypto ‘stinkball’

Charlie Munger’s extended comments on cryptocurrencies for an interview with WSJ’s Karen Langley credited crypto for being disruptive:

“The only way to get from hunter-gatherer to civilization that we know of that has ever worked is to have a strong currency.”[…] It could be gold coins, it could be promises in banking systems[…] When you start creating an artificial currency… you are putting your stink into a recipe that has been around for a long time, that works very well for a lot of people.

Earlier this year he called Bitcoin “the stupidest investment” the billionaire had ever seen, which he toned down a bit. As chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, his investments have made him a personal net worth of approximately $2.6 billion. Excuse me, do you have any gray poupon?

Crypto X reacts to billionaire’s gibe

In response to the merciless teasing and ridicule of the passionate investment legend, the crypto community on X had some strong retorts.

A verified account with the screen name “Cute Baby” Said,

“While I have the utmost respect for Mr. Munger, I would not take Bitcoin advice from someone born in 1924.”

This is a bitter thing but true. Mr. Munger was born in the 1920s, and he and his longtime investment partner Warren Buffett have always been late to investing in disruptive technology. Neither of them is a computer buff, and the key to their investment philosophy is “investing in what you know”.

Meanwhile, Andrew Fenton took a pinch,

“Charlie is old enough to have seen the transition from hunter-gatherer to civilization.”

In February, Charlie Munger called cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin “crazy,” “stupid” and a form of “gambling.” For the average investor, Munger and Buffett recommend broad stock index mutual funds.

How Crypto Fits Charlie Munger Investing Style

But here’s how cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin can actually align with Charlie Munger’s core investing principles for investors who are knowledgeable about how blockchains and digital assets work.

The guys at Berkshire recommend investing in what you know and at a price that’s a value or, better yet, a great deal. People who know and understand the Bitcoin market cycle have a huge advantage when investing in crypto.

Buffett and Munger also like businesses with sustainable competitive advantages and talented leaders with integrity. For those familiar with the Bitcoin whitepaper and its pseudonymous author, Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin and some of its competitors certainly fit the bill.

