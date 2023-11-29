Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger has died at the age of 99.

Like other billionaires, Munger was not obsessed with longevity.

An aging expert told Business Insider that genetics likely played a big role in his health.

Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, has died at the age of 99.

Munger was known as an investment magnate (his net worth was estimated at $2.6 billion, according to Forbes) but also as a giver of worldly advice.

Despite living almost a century, Munger was not obsessed with achieving the best health or trying to live as long as possible. He didn’t care about rigorous fitness regimes or punishing diets.

That said, Munger was a fan of donuts (in moderation), Peanut Brittle and Diet Coke, and he avoided exercise as much as possible. He used a wheelchair in the last years of his life, but was mentally very sharp when he died, the Associated Press reports.

These factors give rise to the question of whether Munger was a “superager”, a term used to describe people over the age of 80 who retain some of the same cognitive abilities, such as good memory, that those at 50. are similar to those of the 1930s.

Small-scale research has found factors such as not smoking and staying active to be an important part of superaging, along with maintaining strong relationships.

So-called “super-agers” apparently have thicker cortices (grey-matter-rich outer layers) in their brains, BI previously reported.

But as the SuperAger research previously told Business Insider’s Hilary Brooke, these individuals don’t necessarily follow what we might consider a healthy lifestyle.

Charlie Munger’s lifestyle included moderate eating

Munger did not follow any restrictive diet but enjoyed everything in moderation. He had a special soft spot for peanut brittle.

“I’m eating this nice peanut brittle,” he told CNBC during an interview In February 2023. “This is what you have to do if you want to live to be 99. I hate to advertise my product, but it’s the key to longevity.”

Munger liked peanut brittle by See’s Candy, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway.

During a keynote speech at Zoomtopia in October 2023, Munger explained his philosophy on sweet treats.

“Charlie said donuts aren’t good for you, but you can eat them from time to time. You have to be disciplined though, and know you can only eat so much of it for it not to be bad for you. It’s It was cute and it reflected Charlie’s mental discipline,” Melody Brough, Moore’s VP of Insights and Strategy and principal technical analyst, who was at the event, told Business Insider.

Bru also said that when he was not able to go out, he stayed connected with people through Zoom. Research shows that maintaining strong relationships with friends and family plays an important role in healthy aging.

Munger also believed in the importance of removing toxic people from one’s life, he said.

In the CNBC interview, Munger was drinking Diet Coke as well as eating peeled peanuts, and he shared his thoughts on exercise: “I’ve never done almost any exercise intentionally in my life. If I enjoy an activity like tennis, I will exercise if I can, but for the first 99 years I have lived without exercising at all.”

The only exception to this was when he served in the U.S. Army Air Forces for three years and had to practice, Munger said.

Munger’s genetics likely played a role in his longevity

Don Skelton, professor of aging and health at Glasgow Caledonian University in Scotland, told BI It is possible that Munger’s genetics played a large role in his longevity.

“Good genetics are a wonderful thing,” he said. “It is unusual to live to the age of 99 while avoiding exercise and physical activity.”

Skelton said, although living to age 99 is not as rare as it used to be, few people in their 90s are able to live the same life as before if they have not included physical activity in their lives.

“Although perhaps avoiding sugar and smoking, being practical about aging and having a sense of humor has helped,” he said.

Source: www.businessinsider.com